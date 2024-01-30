Unearthing 19th Century Life: An Archaeological Expedition in French Polynesia

Associate Professor James Flexner and his team have unearthed details of the 19th-century daily life on the Mangareva Islands, French Polynesia, in a recent archaeological expedition. The team, in collaboration with the local cultural association Te Ana Pouga Magareva, excavated 19 test pits at six sites on the islands of Aukena and Akamaru, unearthing over 1,500 objects. These objects offer a glimpse into the lives of the French Polynesians during that period.

Ceramic Plates and Bottles: A Window to the Past

The unearthed objects included ceramic plates, bottles with remnants of perfume, medicine, alcohol, in addition to fish and bird bones, and shellfish fragments. A significant finding was made at the Church of Notre Dame de la Paix at Akamaru. Here, hundreds of fragments of glass from bottles of gin, champagne, wine, perfume, and medicine, imported from France, Britain, and the Netherlands, were discovered.

Discovery of Pearl Shells and Crucifix

Complete and fragmented pearl shells from the Pinctada genus, indicative of the island's former pearl shell industry, were also found. A 1cm bronze crucifix found at a boys' school on Aukena highlighted the personal nature of some artifacts. Intriguingly, three complete pearl shells were discovered buried under an iron axe head at the boys' school. Flexner interprets this as evidence of missionaries training local boys in pearl cultivation and processing for export.

Future Plans and Community Outreach

The research team plans two additional excavation seasons in the region. They are also working on digitally repatriating documents from the Royal Geographical Society in London. This initiative is a partnership aimed at helping the community understand its past to inform its present. Funded by an Australian Research Council grant, this archaeological endeavor sheds light on the everyday life of our ancestors, while also engaging the local community in their heritage.