Unearthed Footage Reveals George Price’s Role in Belize’s Independence

The emergence of vintage footage from the early 1960s, recently unveiled by a Canadian filmmaker, offers a compelling glimpse into the initiative and fervour of George Price, a significant figure in the history of Belize. Price, who was serving as Premier at the time, was a key player in the country’s independence movement. The footage, part of the documentary ‘Belize End of the World’ directed by Peter Davis in 1964, portrays the fervour and influence of Price’s oratory, his shift from advocating self-government to full independence, and the pivotal role he played in steering Belize towards sovereignty.

A Glimpse of Price’s Vision

The black-and-white footage paints a vivid picture of Price’s vision for nation-building. The Premier is seen addressing the public, his rhetoric underscored by a potent call for three vital symbols of nationhood: a flag, a country name, and a national anthem. Price’s visionary ideas and the power with which he communicated them, as depicted in the footage, underscore the strength of his commitment to Belize’s independence.

The Road to Independence

Despite Price’s passionate and persuasive calls for independence, Belize would not attain this status until September 21, 1981—nearly two decades later. The struggle for independence was long and arduous, but through it all, Price’s influence remained a constant, guiding force.

Symbolic Replacement of the Union Jack

The footage climaxes with an emotionally charged moment: the replacement of the Union Jack with Belize’s own flag. It’s a symbolic gesture that speaks to the realization of Price’s vision and the culmination of Belize’s journey towards independence. This moment, captured in the vintage footage, serves as an enduring testament to Price’s leadership and the nationalistic spirit of Belize.