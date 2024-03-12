Why Shirts Fasten Oppositely: Unraveling Historical Buttoning Traditions

Have you ever noticed that men's and women's shirts button on opposite sides and wondered why? This peculiar fashion norm has roots stretching back to the 13th century, marking a fascinating blend of social status, wealth, and practicality that has persisted through the ages. From the invention of buttonholes to the present day, the rationale behind this design choice offers a glimpse into the past while raising questions about its relevance in contemporary fashion.

Historical Origins and Social Implications

Buttonholes, introduced in the 13th century, quickly transcended their functional purpose to become symbols of wealth and status. The Encyclopedia Britannica notes that the adornment of clothing with gold, silver, and ivory buttons was reserved for the affluent, a trend that laid the groundwork for future fashion distinctions between genders. Natalie Hicks, a designer, points out that luxurious textiles embellished with precious stones and pearls signified wealth, leading to the development of gender-specific button orientations. Scott Liebenberg, CEO of Tapered Menswear, highlights that women's garments featured buttons on the left to accommodate right-handed maids dressing their mistresses, whereas men, dressing themselves, found buttons on the right more practical.

Tradition Persists in Modern Fashion

Despite the disappearance of the social conditions that originated the different button placements, this design tradition continues. The 19th century saw buttons become commonplace in women's clothing, thanks to sewing technology advancements, yet the original placement was retained. According to Hicks, current designs often draw on historical patterns, a sentiment echoed by Liebenberg, who suggests that fashion's adherence to tradition plays a crucial role in this steadfast design choice. Furthermore, manufacturing standards might also influence the continued gender-specific button placement, streamlining production processes by maintaining distinct designs for men's and women's garments.

Questioning Fashion Norms and Looking Forward

While the practical reasons for different button placements may have faded, the fashion industry's reliance on tradition keeps this quirk alive. Liebenberg and Hicks agree that most people are unaware of the gendered nature of button direction or consider it a minor design choice. However, as society progresses, there's a growing sentiment towards questioning and potentially evolving these and other fashion norms to accommodate a more inclusive and practical approach to clothing design. By challenging why we adhere to certain traditions, there's an opportunity to foster innovation in fashion, making garments that feel right for everyone, irrespective of the hand used to button up in the morning.