Time Capsule from 1915 Unearthed in Demolished Pennsylvania Church, Reveals Century-Old Letter

More than two decades after its closure due to toxic mould, the Lithuanian St Mary of Vilna Church in Archbald, Pennsylvania met its final demolition last week. In the midst of destruction, a beacon of history was discovered - a time capsule from 1915 containing a letter and a photograph believed to be of the church's pastor at the time, providing a rare glimpse into the past and sparking interest in local and historical communities.

Advertisment

Discovery Amidst Demolition

As the demolition team dismantled the once-vibrant place of worship, the removal of the cornerstone revealed a small tin canister. Inside, a letter, dated November 17, 1915, and a photograph were found. Despite the letter being torn and discoloured, the neat cursive writing remained legible, penned in Lithuanian. This find, as reported by The Times-Tribune, has ignited curiosity and a connection to the community's early 20th-century ancestors.

A Glimpse Into the Past

Advertisment

The St Mary of Vilna Church, originally built in 1901, faced its demise to fire in 1914, only to be plagued by moisture and drainage issues after its reconstruction. Its doors permanently closed in the spring of 2001 due to health hazards posed by toxic mould. The recent discovery of the time capsule has now offered a unique insight into the church's history and the people who were part of its congregation. Local pastor Ryan Glenn highlighted the community's anticipation as the letter undergoes interpretation, hoping it will shed light on the church's legacy and its ties to the Lithuanian heritage of the area.

Preserving History and Heritage

The unexpected find has not only provided a tangible link to the past but also sparked discussions on preserving history and heritage. As the letter and photograph undergo careful examination, they stand as a testament to the enduring nature of community and the significance of preserving such artifacts for future generations. The demolition of the Lithianian St Mary of Vilna Church, while marking the end of an era, has also unveiled a story that transcends time, offering lessons and reflections on resilience, faith, and the importance of historical preservation.

The demolition of the Lithuanian St Mary of Vilna Church and the discovery of the 1915 time capsule serve as a poignant reminder of the layers of history that exist within our communities. As we move forward, this event encourages a deeper appreciation for the stories and artifacts that shape our collective heritage, ensuring that even in destruction, the legacy of the past continues to inspire and inform the future.