The Settlers: A Brutal Journey Through Tierra del Fuego’s Past

Chilean filmmaker Felipe Gálvez presents a historical western in his feature film “The Settlers”, shedding light on the brutal colonization of Tierra del Fuego, a southern archipelago of South America, during the early 20th century. The film is a stark portrayal of the orchestrated genocide of the Selk’nam, the native people of the region, by sheep-ranch magnates and the government.

A Journey Through Harsh History

The narrative follows Segundo, a Chilean mestizo played by Camilo Arancibia, under the stringent supervision of Alexander MacLennan, a Scot and ex-military man portrayed by Mark Stanley. MacLennan works for José Menéndez, a real-life Spanish businessman known as the “King of White Gold” for his dominance of the sheep industry. Menéndez assigns MacLennan the task of finding a route to the Atlantic for his vast sheep flock, a task made challenging by the local indigenous people’s repeated sabotage of his fences. The film weaves a tale of ruthless colonial ambition, with Menéndez’s character epitomizing the era’s severe colonial drive.

Colonial Exploitation and the Selk’nam Genocide

The film effectively depicts the massacre of the Onas Indian tribe by the white aristocracy, a grim reminder of the era’s atrocity. The Settlers also portrays an inquiry into the genocide initiated by the Chilean government, capturing the silent rage of the native people. The narrative criticizes the superficial peace that obscures the suffering of the oppressed, thus serving as a searing indictment of historical violence and its lasting impact.

Tonal Inconsistencies and Musical Triumph

Despite its powerful storytelling, the film grapples with tonal discrepancies, caught between a Tarantino-style genre emulation and a more serious art-house approach. This struggle results in what critics have referred to as a ‘muddled study of brutal history.’ However, the film’s score, composed by Harry Allouche, emerges as its best feature. Allouche creates an immersive and orchestral backdrop to the narrative with pounding timpanis and propulsive strings, adding an extra layer of depth to the film’s imagery.