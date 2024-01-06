en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

The Sacred Odyssey: The Three Wise Men’s Relics’ Journey to the Rhineland

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
The Sacred Odyssey: The Three Wise Men’s Relics’ Journey to the Rhineland

The sacred voyage of the Three Wise Men’s relics, an odyssey that weaves through the annals of the Roman Catholic Church, is a narrative steeped in faith, devotion, and intrigue. The relics, said to be discovered by Helena, mother of Emperor Constantine the Great, around 313 AD, have traversed continents, bearing witness to the shifting tides of power and belief.

The Discovery and First Journey

Helena, an ardent collector of holy relics, reportedly stumbled upon the grave of the Three Wise Men in Jerusalem. These relics were transported to Constantinople, marking their first journey, a testament to Helena’s devotion and zealous pursuit of preserving the Christian faith’s tangible history.

From Milan to Cologne: A War Prize

The relics found a temporary home in Milan, bestowed upon Bishop Eustorgius. For over seven centuries, they resided in Italy until 1162, when they became spoils of war. Emperor Frederick I, known as Barbarossa, and Archbishop Rainald von Dassel of Cologne seized the relics during the siege of Milan. The relics’ arrival in Cologne was a landmark event, shrewdly publicized by von Dassel, bolstering the city’s prestige and attracting a surge of pilgrims.

The Perilous Journey

The path the relics traversed was fraught with danger, potential plunderers lurking at every turn. This led to elaborate strategies to shield them, including disguising their trail and declaring the remains as victims of the plague. As they journeyed through treacherous terrains and turbulent times, the relics’ first official records emerged, recounting their transport and associated miracles.

The Shrine of the Three Kings

The ‘incomparable treasure’ found a home in the Shrine of the Three Kings in Cologne’s cathedral, attracting pilgrims and royalty alike. In the 19th century, the shrine’s doors were opened, revealing bones swathed in ancient silk, echoing a long history of veneration. The true identity of these relics, however, remains a matter of faith, their story a testament to the enduring allure of holy relics and their profound resonance with believers.

0
Europe History
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
23 mins ago
Medtronic's MiniMed 780G System Receives Approval for Use in Europe
Medtronic plc, a global leader in medical technology, has announced the approval of its MiniMed 780G system, featuring the new Simplera Sync continuous glucose monitor, for use in Europe. Attaining the much-anticipated CE Mark approval, this cutting-edge system has met the stringent European health and safety standards, paving the way for its marketing within the
Medtronic's MiniMed 780G System Receives Approval for Use in Europe
2024: The Landscape of Upskilling Opportunities and In-demand Skills
34 mins ago
2024: The Landscape of Upskilling Opportunities and In-demand Skills
ECB Not Expected to Cut Borrowing Costs Before Summer, Says Vujcic
36 mins ago
ECB Not Expected to Cut Borrowing Costs Before Summer, Says Vujcic
The Netherlands Leads as UK's Top Supplier of Petroleum Products
29 mins ago
The Netherlands Leads as UK's Top Supplier of Petroleum Products
Northern France Battles Severe Flooding: A Confluence of Nature, Technology, and Politics
32 mins ago
Northern France Battles Severe Flooding: A Confluence of Nature, Technology, and Politics
Akrotiri and Dhekelia: British Territories with a Mediterranean Twist
32 mins ago
Akrotiri and Dhekelia: British Territories with a Mediterranean Twist
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambian President Hichilema Returns to Lusaka Amid Cholera Outbreak
36 seconds
Zambian President Hichilema Returns to Lusaka Amid Cholera Outbreak
Somali President Nullifies Controversial Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement, Upholding National Sovereignty
38 seconds
Somali President Nullifies Controversial Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement, Upholding National Sovereignty
WHO Sounds Alarm on Critical Doctor Shortage at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza
52 seconds
WHO Sounds Alarm on Critical Doctor Shortage at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza
Sheikh Hasina Defends Bangladesh Election, Asserts 'Free and Fair' Process
57 seconds
Sheikh Hasina Defends Bangladesh Election, Asserts 'Free and Fair' Process
Nawaz and Tareen Cleared to Contest Polls as Pakistan's Supreme Court Ends Lifetime Disqualification
2 mins
Nawaz and Tareen Cleared to Contest Polls as Pakistan's Supreme Court Ends Lifetime Disqualification
Birmingham City Appoints Tony Mowbray as New Manager Amid Performance Resurgence Strategy
2 mins
Birmingham City Appoints Tony Mowbray as New Manager Amid Performance Resurgence Strategy
Essendon's Darcy Parish and Wife Grace Stanton Expecting First Child
2 mins
Essendon's Darcy Parish and Wife Grace Stanton Expecting First Child
Puntland State Electoral Commission Releases Candidates for 2024 Presidential Election
4 mins
Puntland State Electoral Commission Releases Candidates for 2024 Presidential Election
Rishi Sunak Courts Northern England Voters with 'Leveling Up' Pledge
4 mins
Rishi Sunak Courts Northern England Voters with 'Leveling Up' Pledge
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
1 hour
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
3 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
4 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
4 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Metalpha Technology Invests in NextGen Digital Venture, Aims to Widen Institutional Access to Digital Assets
6 hours
Metalpha Technology Invests in NextGen Digital Venture, Aims to Widen Institutional Access to Digital Assets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app