The Roots and Recognition of Black History Month in the United States

A journey through the annals of African American history reveals a resilient people, their indelible achievements, and a struggle for recognition that has spanned centuries. This February, as the United States celebrates Black History Month, we delve into the origins of this commemoration, tracing its roots back to the home of a visionary historian in Washington, D.C.

The Dawn of Negro History Week

In the early 20th century, Carter G. Woodson, the son of recently freed Virginia slaves, was driven by a desire to inspire Black Americans to explore their heritage and history. Woodson, who had earned a Ph.D. in history from Harvard, founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History and launched the first Negro History Week in February 1926. With Black communities already celebrating the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, Woodson saw an opportunity to expand these commemorations and encourage the education of Black history.

From a Week to a Month: The Expansion of Black History Celebrations

As the civil rights and Black Power movements gained momentum in the 1960s, so too did the push to expand Negro History Week into a full month. By 1976, the Association for the Study of African American History had officially transitioned from celebrating a week to a month-long observance, marking the 50th anniversary of the original celebration.

Presidential Recognition and the Evolution of Black History Month

Every U.S. president since Gerald R. Ford has issued statements honoring Black History Month. In 1975 and 1976, Ford acknowledged the importance of recognizing the often-overlooked achievements of Black Americans, stating that "our nation needs the full contribution of its citizens, and this cannot be achieved as long as any American is denied equal opportunity."