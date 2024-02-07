The Repatriation of 'El Niño': A Journey Through Time and Ethics

In the thick of the 2020 pandemic, a profound discovery was made at the Department of Anthropology at Université de Montréal. Guy Lanoue, the then-director, stumbled upon a box of bones of an ancient child, a find that would set in motion a fascinating journey of historical revelation and ethical introspection.

Decoding the Past

Acclaimed bioarchaeologist Isabelle Ribot, alongside Lanoue, determined that the bones were over 2,000 years old. The investigation into their origin was spearheaded by master's student Étienne Houle, under the guidance of Ribot and visiting professor Carlos Jacome. A note accompanying the bones suggested they belonged to Mexico's La Pastora subphase (750-550 BCE) of the Zacatenco period. However, the bones had been erroneously labelled as deer remains, a mistake that had kept their true identity concealed for years.

Unraveling a Historical Oversight

The investigation brought to light a long-forgotten incident: The bones had been unintentionally brought to Canada by Paul Tolstoy, the founder of UdeM's anthropology department, from an archaeological excavation in Mexico in 1965. This revelation underscored the importance of meticulous record-keeping in archaeological endeavors and unmasked an inadvertent historical oversight.

A Journey Back Home

Once the origin of the bones was confirmed, a process of repatriation ensued, involving detailed consultations with Mexican authorities and archaeologists. In a private ceremony in December 2023, the bones were finally returned to their homeland. The episode underscored the ethical and legal nuances of handling bioarchaeological collections and reminded us of the importance of respecting the dignity of Indigenous communities.

The Legacy of 'El Niño'

The return of the bones, fondly referred to as 'El Niño', to Mexico paves the way for further research into the Teotihuacán period. This event has not only led to a deeper understanding of the ancient Americas' inhabitants but also highlighted the importance of ethics and respect in the field of bioarchaeology.