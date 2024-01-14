en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

The Real-life Murder That Inspired Agatha Christie’s First Novel

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 7:46 am EST
The Real-life Murder That Inspired Agatha Christie’s First Novel

On an unassuming day in 1920, the literary world encountered an eccentric detective, Hercule Poirot, through Agatha Christie’s debut novel, ‘The Mysterious Affair at Styles’. It was a tale of murder, deceit, and a locked-room mystery that echoed through the chambers of crime fiction for the years to come. Unbeknownst to many, the roots of this enigmatic story trace back to a real-life murder case that unfolded in 1911 in the hilly town of Mussoorie, India.

A Murder in the Mountains

In the once tranquil corridors of the Savoy Hotel, a chilling crime was committed. Frances Garnett Orme, a 49-year-old woman, was found dead, her life claimed by prussic acid. The main accused, her companion Eva Mount Stephens, found herself in the eye of a storm but was eventually acquitted. The locked-room conundrum, the occult elements, and the controversy surrounding the victim’s will mirrored the elements that Christie’s novel would later be celebrated for.

Literature Mirroring Life

Noted Indian author Ruskin Bond and crime writer Manjiri Prabhu have underscored the uncanny similarities between Christie’s novel and the Mussoorie murder case. The locked-room mystery, the intricate web of suspects, hidden clues, and the dramatic revelation of the murderer bear an undeniable resemblance to the 1911 incident. These parallels present a compelling argument that Christie’s first venture into crime fiction was, in fact, inspired by this real-life murder.

Real Crimes Shaping Fiction and Law

Apart from the Mussoorie case, another high-profile instance in Agra, India, involved a deadly crime of passion that saw the poisoning of two spouses. Such incidents, along with others in the 19th century, not only influenced literature like Christie’s work but also led to significant legal reforms. The notorious prevalence of poisoning cases led to the implementation of the Indian Poisons Act of 1904, aimed at regulating the sale of poisons.

In conclusion, Christie’s novel and the Mussoorie murder case offer a riveting exploration of how real-life events can shape literature and legal reforms. It is a testament to the power of storytelling, the enduring fascination with crime, and the intertwining paths of reality and fiction.

0
History
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
1 min ago
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy: Misuse and Misinterpretation
It’s a cold winter day in Philadelphia. A stranger attempts to leverage the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in an odd bid to get a woman’s phone number. This unusual anecdote serves as the opener to a complex discourse on the misuse and misinterpretation of Dr. King’s legacy in various contexts. Commercialization and
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy: Misuse and Misinterpretation
Namibia Denounces Germany's Support for Israel, Draws Parallels with Own Genocidal Past
3 hours ago
Namibia Denounces Germany's Support for Israel, Draws Parallels with Own Genocidal Past
8th-9th Century Telugu Inscriptions Unearthed in Andhra Pradesh: A Significant Archaeological Discovery
3 hours ago
8th-9th Century Telugu Inscriptions Unearthed in Andhra Pradesh: A Significant Archaeological Discovery
Mark Camilleri Chronicles the Life of Maltese-born Argentinian Naval Hero Juan Bautista Azopardo
8 mins ago
Mark Camilleri Chronicles the Life of Maltese-born Argentinian Naval Hero Juan Bautista Azopardo
Rare 17th-century Trading Token Unveils Story of a Resilient Businesswoman
43 mins ago
Rare 17th-century Trading Token Unveils Story of a Resilient Businesswoman
Armed Forces Veterans' Day: A Tribute to India's Heroes
2 hours ago
Armed Forces Veterans' Day: A Tribute to India's Heroes
Latest Headlines
World News
Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC's Philippe Clement Looks Ahead
25 seconds
Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC's Philippe Clement Looks Ahead
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Elijah Hills Commits to Wisconsin Badgers for 2024 Season
53 seconds
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Elijah Hills Commits to Wisconsin Badgers for 2024 Season
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy: Misuse and Misinterpretation
1 min
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy: Misuse and Misinterpretation
Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to Resign Over Intelligence Failures
2 mins
Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to Resign Over Intelligence Failures
The Decline of South Asia's Grand Old Parties: A Tale of the INC and the UNP
2 mins
The Decline of South Asia's Grand Old Parties: A Tale of the INC and the UNP
Minority Representation at Stake: Pakistani Christians Challenge Constitutional Provision
3 mins
Minority Representation at Stake: Pakistani Christians Challenge Constitutional Provision
Nigeria's National Population Commission Launches Health Survey in Plateau State
3 mins
Nigeria's National Population Commission Launches Health Survey in Plateau State
Unlawful Raid Leads to Suspension of Five Islamabad Police Officers
3 mins
Unlawful Raid Leads to Suspension of Five Islamabad Police Officers
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A Strong Start for the Host Nation
4 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A Strong Start for the Host Nation
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
39 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
1 hour
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app