en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

The Life and Legacy of Maverick Journalist John Pilger

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:16 pm EST
The Life and Legacy of Maverick Journalist John Pilger

John Pilger, a luminary in investigative journalism and outspoken critic of mainstream media narratives, has passed away. Known for his maverick journalism, Pilger’s life and work resonated with a profound commitment to truth and justice. His support for Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, and his fearless approach to reporting have made indelible marks in the journalistic landscape.

The Maverick Journalist

Spanning over six decades, Pilger’s career is marked by his relentless pursuit of truth. His work ranged from articles and books to over 60 documentaries, each one shedding light on significant global events and conflicts. His first documentary, ‘The Quiet Mutiny’ (1970), revealed the rebellion of U.S. soldiers in Vietnam, a daring feat that set the tone for his subsequent works.

Legacy in Documentaries

Among his groundbreaking works were ‘Year Zero: The Silent Death of Cambodia’ (1979) and ‘Death of a Nation: The Timor Conspiracy’ (1994). His last documentaries, ‘The Coming War on China’ (2016) and ‘The Dirty War on the NHS’ (2019), continued to challenge establishment narratives. Pilger’s website, a vast archive of his journalistic work, stands today as a testament to his extensive contributions and as a historical record of his reporting.

Support for Julian Assange

Pilger was a vocal supporter of Julian Assange, lauding his bravery and moral foundation in founding WikiLeaks. Pilger’s interview series, ‘Outsiders’, brought to light perspectives that often went unnoticed in mainstream narratives. As Julian Assange’s father, John Shipton, recalls, Pilger’s moral integrity and bravery had a profound impact on the understanding of world events. Shipton also addressed a false claim regarding Pilger losing money on Assange’s bail, affirming Pilger’s commitment to justice and truth-telling.

Shipton is organizing a seminar in memory of Assange’s struggle against extradition to the U.S., a cause that Pilger was initially slated to champion. This event underscores the enduring influence of Pilger’s work, as his legacy continues to inspire critical thought and fearless journalism.

0
History
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
7 mins ago
Punjabi Writer and Folklore Activist Swaran Kaur Bal Passes Away at 87
Swaran Kaur Bal, an esteemed Punjabi writer and folklore activist, passed away peacefully in her residence in Butala village, near Baba Bakala Sahib, Amritsar, at the age of 87. Known for her remarkable contributions to Punjabi culture and literature, Bal’s works illuminated the richness of Punjabi tradition and folklore to readers within and beyond Indian
Punjabi Writer and Folklore Activist Swaran Kaur Bal Passes Away at 87
Unearthing Lost Narratives: Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
2 hours ago
Unearthing Lost Narratives: Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Debates and Boycott Calls
2 hours ago
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Debates and Boycott Calls
Punjab State War Heroes Memorial Extends Visiting Hours to Accommodate Tourists
8 mins ago
Punjab State War Heroes Memorial Extends Visiting Hours to Accommodate Tourists
Netflix's The Crown Memorabilia Set for Unique Online Auction
26 mins ago
Netflix's The Crown Memorabilia Set for Unique Online Auction
Australia's National Day Debate: A Reflection of a Nation's Identity Crisis
35 mins ago
Australia's National Day Debate: A Reflection of a Nation's Identity Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Asia-Pacific in Focus: A Visual Narrative by Masayo Yoshida
2 mins
Asia-Pacific in Focus: A Visual Narrative by Masayo Yoshida
Bree Hall's Stellar Performance Leads South Carolina Gamecocks to Victory Over Missouri
2 mins
Bree Hall's Stellar Performance Leads South Carolina Gamecocks to Victory Over Missouri
Victor Torp Joins Coventry City in a Four-and-a-Half-Year Deal
3 mins
Victor Torp Joins Coventry City in a Four-and-a-Half-Year Deal
Justice G. Barry Anderson's Retirement to Result in All-DFL Appointed Minnesota Supreme Court
4 mins
Justice G. Barry Anderson's Retirement to Result in All-DFL Appointed Minnesota Supreme Court
Bishop Asiamah's Prophecy for Cheddar's Presidency Stirs Controversy
5 mins
Bishop Asiamah's Prophecy for Cheddar's Presidency Stirs Controversy
Lebanon's Quest for Joy Amid Hardship: A Clash with Qatar in the AFC Asian Cup Finals
5 mins
Lebanon's Quest for Joy Amid Hardship: A Clash with Qatar in the AFC Asian Cup Finals
John Mahama Calls for Review, Not Cancellation, of Free SHS Programme
5 mins
John Mahama Calls for Review, Not Cancellation, of Free SHS Programme
Waldo Cortes-Acosta's Unexpected Match-Up Against Idol Andrei Arlovski
7 mins
Waldo Cortes-Acosta's Unexpected Match-Up Against Idol Andrei Arlovski
Health Department Uncovers Unhygienic Conditions in Kot Khalsa Food Factory
8 mins
Health Department Uncovers Unhygienic Conditions in Kot Khalsa Food Factory
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app