Europe

The George Cross on Malta’s Flag: A Symbol of Colonial Hangover?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:21 am EST
The George Cross, a prestigious wartime medal awarded by King George VI, graces the national flag of Malta, a distinction that sets this nation apart from its European counterparts. Bestowed upon Malta in 1942 and officially incorporated into the Arms of Malta the following year, the Cross continues to feature on the Maltese flag, even as the country transitioned from a British colony to an independent republic.

Unique Presence of the George Cross

It was in 1944 that the royal warrant which allowed the George Cross to be integrated into Malta’s national emblem was made public. This distinction of having a foreign wartime medal on its national flag is unique to Malta. Countries like France and Italy, despite their equally tumultuous wartime histories, chose to remove such symbols post-World War II.

Questioning the Colonial Legacy

The George Cross was reaffirmed on the Maltese flag in both the 1964 independence constitution and the amended 1974 republican version. Nevertheless, this has triggered debates concerning Malta’s national identity and its colonial legacy. The question arises whether the continued presence of the George Cross on Malta’s flag is a lingering sign of colonial subservience, conflicting with its independent republican status.

Malta’s Role in International Affairs

Today, Malta is no longer a battleground but plays a peace-embracing role in international affairs. Does the George Cross, with its wartime implications, truly reflect the nation’s current ethos? The matter of retaining the George Cross on the flag deserves a reconsideration, particularly given Malta’s sovereignty and the potential symbolic implications of such foreign elements on a national emblem.

As the world continues to evolve and nations grapple with their histories, Malta’s decision regarding the George Cross will be a testament to its national identity and its perception of historical events.

