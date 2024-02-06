Task Force Finalized for McKinney Building Preservation in Columbia

Marking a significant milestone in the preservation of Columbia's historic heritage, the city's administration, under the leadership of Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, has announced the formation of a dedicated task force for the McKinney Building. This architectural gem, located at 411 E. Broadway, has been at the heart of the city's cultural and social life, especially within the Black community, since its inception in the Jazz Age.

The McKinney Building: A Cultural Landmark

Constructed by Frank McKinney, a Black entrepreneur who bought properties in central Columbia towards the end of the 19th century, the McKinney Building was completed in 1917-1918. Initially, it housed retail stores and a dance hall, becoming a vital hub for the community. Its cultural significance is underscored by the many events and gatherings it hosted, including performances by notable music artists like Count Basie before he formed his renowned jazz orchestra. This narrative etches the building not only as a piece of architecture but also as an emblem of the city's lively past.

A Collective Effort for Preservation

The task force, formulated to guide the redevelopment and preservation of the McKinney Building, comprises representatives from various organizations. These include the Columbia NAACP, Boone County Historical Society, University of Missouri School of Music Jazz Studies, local leaders, and residents. The Rev. Clyde Ruffin, a senior pastor and former city council member, has been entrusted with the responsibility of chairing the task force. This collective initiative embodies the city's commitment to community engagement in the process of preserving its historic legacy.

Looking Ahead: The Task Force's Role

Going forward, the task force will delve into data collection, research on similar community projects, and the identification of funding sources. Their findings will culminate in a final plan to be presented to the city council. This effort offers a unique opportunity for MU Architectural Studies students to participate in idea creation, thus contributing to the city's vibrant future while acknowledging and respecting its past.