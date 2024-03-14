Tábor Marks Jan Žižka's 600th Death Anniversary with Year-Long Celebrations

This year, the historical town of Tábor in South Bohemia, Czech Republic, is set to honor the 600th anniversary of Jan Žižka's death, a pivotal leader of the Hussite movement in the 15th century. The town, in collaboration with the Hussite Museum, has unveiled an extensive program of events spanning throughout 2024, designed to celebrate the legacy of this iconic figure.

Advertisment

Commemorative Events Kick Off

The commemoration, dubbed 'The Year of Žižka,' officially began with a museum exhibition dedicated to Žižka's life and achievements in February, followed by the launch of a documentary film project. The initiative aims to bring Žižka's story to a broader audience, highlighting his significant contributions to Czech history and culture. In a bid to engage the younger generation, a competition has been organized for school teams to create short videos about Žižka, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation among students for this historic figure.

Historical Reenactments and Festivals

One of the most anticipated highlights of the year's celebrations is the dramatic reenactment of a historic battle, set to take place on July 20th near the Klokoty Monastery. Organized by the Plzeňský Landfrýd association, this event promises to offer a vivid glimpse into the past with cavalry, swordsmen, and a historic marketplace. Additionally, the 'Tábor Encounters' festival, scheduled for September, will showcase the town's rich history, further enriching the commemorative year. For those eager to experience a battle reenactment sooner, the 11th Battle of Sudoměř awaits on March 23rd.

The commemoration reaches its zenith with official events on October 10th, including a ceremony at the Jan Žižka monument and a lecture by renowned historian Petr Čornej. The festivities culminate on October 12th with a public display of the Hussite army encampment in Tismenické údolí.