Sunken Pasts Unveiled: Ravenser Odd's Story Told Through Hull Exhibition

The mystique of Ravenser Odd, a medieval town swallowed by the sea over 650 years ago, is set to be unraveled in Hull with the exhibition 'Hull/Ravenser Odd: Twin Cities, Sunken Pasts'. Granted its charter alongside Hull by King Edward I on 1 April 1299, Ravenser Odd's historical significance and eventual demise into the Humber's depths form the crux of this captivating showcase. The exhibition, a first-time event outside London to display the original charters from the National Archives, marks a significant moment for Hull, described as a "real coup" by archivist Martin Taylor.

Historical Significance and Discovery

Ravenser Odd's importance in medieval times as a bustling Humber port is underscored by its representation in Parliament with two MPs, alongside its warehouses and extensive fishing fleet. Phil Mathison, an author on the town's history, highlights its rivalry in power with ports like Grimsby and Hull. However, the town faced a gradual decline due to erosion, leading to its complete disappearance in the 1360s. The turning point in its modern historical narrative came in 2022, when the University of Hull's underwater sonar search revealed sand dunes on the seabed, hinting at stone structures beneath, akin to discoveries at other ancient sites globally.

Exhibition Details and Educational Outreach

Set to open its doors on 26 March and run until 30 May 2024, the 'Hull/Ravenser Odd: Twin Cities, Sunken Pasts' exhibition not only brings the original charters and items from Hull History Centre's collection to public view but also promises an enriching educational experience. Dr. Kathryn Maude from the National Archives and Dr. Emily Robinson from the University of Sussex are scheduled to deliver a talk on 9 April, offering insights into the history and folklore surrounding Ravenser Odd. This initiative not only aims to educate but also to reignite interest in the town's rich yet tragic history.

Implications and Reflections

As this exhibition opens, it invites us to reflect on the transient nature of human settlements and the relentless forces of nature. Ravenser Odd's story, from its rise as a thriving port to its demise beneath the waves, serves as a poignant reminder of our environmental and historical legacy. Furthermore, the discovery of potential underwater structures opens new avenues for archaeological exploration, potentially offering further insights into medieval life and commerce in the Humber region. Through 'Hull/Ravenser Odd: Twin Cities, Sunken Pasts', we are given a rare glimpse into a chapter of history that continues to fascinate and inform the present.