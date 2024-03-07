Stow Historical Society Embarks on Restoration of Fire-Damaged Heritage House

The Stow Historical Society has announced plans to restore and renovate Heritage House at Silver Springs Park, following a devastating fire on Oct. 15. The 1838 building, which served as a stagecoach stop, suffered significant damage, destroying much of its second floor and historic contents.

Advertisment

Stow Fire Chief Mark Stone has stated that the cause of the fire remains undetermined. Despite the setback, the society is determined to bring the building back to its former glory, albeit with modern modifications to ensure it can serve future generations. Bryan Menke, president of the historical society, outlines the steps ahead, emphasizing the challenge of adhering to a tight budget while making necessary upgrades.

Restoration and Renovation Plans

The society's immediate focus is on removing fire-damaged sections and developing plans to meet current building codes. A significant part of this effort involves estimating the costs of restoration, with insurance expected to cover only the structural damage. Menke highlighted the intention to preserve the museum's exterior while making internal adjustments to better accommodate visitors and educational tours.

Advertisment

Community Support and Fundraising Efforts

To fund the comprehensive restoration project, the Stow Historical Society has turned to the community for support. Through a Go Fund Me campaign and local festival events, the society aims to reach a $45,000 goal. With $6,225 already raised, the community's involvement is crucial to the project's success. Plans also include making the Heritage House accessible, with an ADA-compliant entrance being part of the renovation.

Looking Forward

The restoration of Heritage House represents not just the revival of a historic structure but the preservation of Stow's heritage. As the society and community members work together towards this goal, the project promises to enhance the educational and cultural offerings of Silver Springs Park. The journey ahead is long, but with collective effort and dedication, Heritage House will once again stand as a testament to the area's rich history.