Slotin Folk Art Auction Debuts 'The African American Experience Collection'

For the first time, the annual Slotin Folk Art Auction is set to present the "African American Experience Collection." This unique assortment once belonged to the late Illinois collector Richard Harris and comprises a total of 156 items. These artifacts bear testament to the journey of Black folk artists and the historical narrative of African Americans, spanning several critical periods - from the era of slavery and the Great Migration to the Civil Rights Movement, and the contemporary Black Lives Matter epoch.

Reflecting History Through Art

Steve Slotin, who co-owns the auction house with Amy Slotin, regards the collection as a bulwark against attempts to deny or belittle these historical truths. The collection boasts of artifacts like a 1789 book filled with engravings of enslaved individuals and a silver gelatin print of a lynching that served as the inspiration for the song "Strange Fruit."

Confronting Reality

The Slotins stress the necessity of facing the grim realities endured by African Americans, particularly in light of persistent efforts to rewrite history. "The African American Experience Collection" goes beyond merely showcasing artistic talent; it is a mirror reflecting the shared experiences, struggles, and triumphs of a community.

A Momentous Occasion

While the regular Slotin auction, spotlighting the Southern Folk Pottery & Quilt Extravaganza, is scheduled for February 10, the unveiling of the "African American Experience Collection" will occur the following day. This deliberate scheduling underscores the collection's distinct importance and the deep respect for the historical narrative it represents.

From the Harlem diaspora to the powerful paintings and collages by Romare Bearden, the collection provides a comprehensive and compelling representation of the African American experience, encapsulated in art and artifacts that confront the viewer with the stark realities of history.