International Holocaust Remembrance Day is a poignant global event that pays tribute to the victims of the Holocaust, the liberation anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp standing as a grim reminder of the World War II atrocities. Approximately 1.1 million lives were extinguished in Auschwitz between 1940 and 1945, with Jews making up the majority. On this day, Scientology Churches around the world hold conferences and open house events to honor those who perished and to educate attendees about the origins of the Holocaust.

The Role of Scientology Churches

In an era marked by rising antisemitism and societal polarization, the significance of preserving the narratives of Holocaust survivors is paramount. Many survivors are now in their 80s and 90s. The Church of Scientology, inspired by L. Ron Hubbard's philosophy of human rights, uses these occasions for education and memory preservation. The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a mental health watchdog affiliated with Scientology, produced a film titled 'The Age of Fear,' delving into the background of Hitler's 'Final Solution.'

Scientology Network's Global Outreach

The commitment of the Church to human rights education is further demonstrated by the Scientology Network, which has reached audiences in 237 countries and territories since its launch in March 2018. The network offers content in 17 languages, making it a powerful tool for disseminating information and fostering understanding.

Holocaust Survivor's Memories

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Marc Bromberg, a Nonagenarian Scientologist, shared his chilling memories of living under Nazi occupation. His story, along with the fate of 6,100 Jewish children arrested in Paris during the Holocaust, serves as a stark reminder of the tragedies that ensued and the importance of preventing such horrors from recurring.