SAMFA Presents: A Glimpse into Frank E. Schoonover's Legacy

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA) is poised to present a special lecture titled "Through His Own Lens: The Documentary Photography of Illustrator Frank E. Schoonover" by John Schoonover. This event, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 29, is free to the public and will be held in the museum's meeting room.

John Schoonover on His Grandfather's Legacy

John Schoonover, the grandson of the illustrious Frank E. Schoonover, will delve into the life and work of his grandfather. Frank E. Schoonover was an influential social documentary photographer and illustrator active in the early 1900s. His pieces, characterized by their raw depiction of society, have left a lasting impact on the art world.

SAMFA's Current Exhibition

Frank E. Schoonover's works form a part of SAMFA's current exhibition. The exhibition also includes works by renowned artists N.C. Wyeth and Howard Pyle, offering a comprehensive view of illustrative art in the early 20th century. This exhibition, featuring paintings from the collections of Joel and Suzanne Sugg and the Diamond M collection of the Museum of Texas Tech University, showcases rare paintings that have been instrumental in shaping the popular imagination.

The Grand Reopening Celebration

The exhibit is a highlight of SAMFA's grand reopening celebration and will be available for viewing until March 31. The museum, promising an immersive journey through the annals of artistic excellence, invites art enthusiasts and curious minds alike to partake in this unique experience.