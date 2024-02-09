Rotary Club Champions Autism Awareness and Honors African American Patriots in Virginia's Historic Triangle

In the heart of Virginia's Historic Triangle area, a pivotal discussion unfolded on February 7th. The James City County Rotary Club convened to address an issue that touches countless lives yet often remains misunderstood: Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). Johnnie Underwood, a Behavior Specialist from Williamsburg-James City County Schools, took the stage to shed light on the challenges of identifying students with ASD.

Advertisment

A Call for Awareness and Education

The Rotary Club meeting wasn't just about understanding ASD; it was a rallying cry for better education and support for those on the autism spectrum. The club emphasized the importance of educating parents, community stakeholders, and educators about ASD to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment.

To assist in this educational endeavor, the club referred to resources provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism. These resources offer comprehensive information about ASD, its symptoms, diagnosis, and management, serving as invaluable tools for anyone seeking to understand and support individuals with ASD.

Advertisment

Honoring Unsung Heroes

Just days before the Rotary Club's meeting, another significant event took place in the Historic Triangle area. On February 3rd, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the historic New Kent County courthouse to honor 24 African American patriots from New Kent County who played crucial roles in the Revolutionary War.

Organized by the African American Heritage Society of New Kent County and attended by members of the Williamsburg Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), the ceremony was a poignant reminder of the diverse contributions to America's fight for independence.

Advertisment

Recognizing the Past, Embracing the Future

As James City County looks to the future, it carries with it the lessons of the past. The recognition of these unsung heroes of the Revolutionary War underscores the importance of acknowledging and celebrating all voices and contributions in our shared history.

Similarly, the James City County Rotary Club's focus on autism awareness reflects a commitment to understanding and supporting every member of the community. By fostering education and awareness about ASD, the club is helping to create a more inclusive, empathetic society.

In the end, it's clear that whether honoring the past or embracing the future, understanding and recognition are key. Through events like the wreath-laying ceremony and discussions on autism awareness, James City County continues to demonstrate its dedication to both.