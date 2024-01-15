Rolex GMT Watch Valuation on Antiques Roadshow Sparks Viewer Debate

A recent episode of BBC’s Antiques Roadshow filmed in the captivating Alexandra Gardens in Cardiff turned heads when expert Alastair Chandler proposed a hefty valuation for a unique Rolex GMT watch. The watch, steeped in sentimental history, belonged to the father of the owner. It had been presented to him as a token of gratitude by an Omani student he had offered assistance to in the 1970s. While the story behind the watch touched hearts, some viewers found the frequency of Rolex features on the popular show less than appealing, expressing their discontent on various social media platforms.

A Timepiece with Aeronautical Roots

Alastair Chandler, an expert in antiquities, elaborated on the distinctive attributes of the timepiece. This particular model, he explained, was birthed from a collaboration between Rolex and Pan-Am airlines. The goal was to create a watch that could cater to the needs of pilots who required a dual time zone watch for their intercontinental flights.

Authenticity Confirmed

Viewers held their breath as Chandler meticulously scrutinized the watch to determine its authenticity. The 1970s saw a surge in counterfeit Rolex watches, making it crucial to verify the legitimacy of such pieces. Chandler confirmed the verity of the Rolex GMT Master, pointing out its correct numbering, the precision of its lettering, and the authenticity of its components, all of which were clear indicators that this was no common fake.

Valuation Sparks Mixed Reactions

The climax of the episode arrived as Chandler valued the genuine Rolex GMT between £7,000 and £10,000 at auction. The significant valuation, however, was met with mixed reactions from viewers, some of whom expressed their disappointment at the repetitive showcase of Rolex watches on the show. Despite the controversy, the episode once again underscored the intriguing blend of personal histories and material value that has made Antiques Roadshow an enduring favourite for many.