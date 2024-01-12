Reviving History: Honey Krust Bakery Building Undergoes Restoration

Imbued with history and architectural grandeur, the Honey Krust Bakery building, erected in 1936, is currently under restoration by On Target Solutions. Situated in the heart of Bowling Green, near Western Kentucky University’s campus, the edifice is being metamorphosed into the company’s headquarters, with a keen focus on preserving its historical essence.

A Historical Landmark

The bakery was founded by a Louisville-based company during the throes of the Great Depression, serving as a buoy for the regional economy. James Maurice Ingram, the architect behind the building’s design, blended Modern and Colonial Revival styles, resulting in an architectural masterpiece that was operational by 1937. Its strategic location adjacent to a railroad line and the main highway facilitated the bakery’s role as a central baking facility for southcentral Kentucky, delivering fresh bread to cities near and far.

From Honey Krust to Colonial Bakery

In the 1950s, the bakery underwent a name change to Colonial Bakery, becoming renowned for hosting educational field trips. However, by the late 1970s, the bakery ceased operations and the building fell into a dormant state. It wasn’t until the previous fall that On Target Solutions took up the mantle of reviving the historical edifice.

Preserving the Past, Building the Future

The restoration process involves a meticulous revival of the Honey Krust exterior signage and the repurposing of original elements such as window blocks, baking tin trays, and hardwood flooring. The efforts extend to the neighboring Hostess House, which once served as a meeting place for various groups. The restoration project, eagerly awaited by the community, is set to reach completion later this year.