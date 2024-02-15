Reuniting with Heroes: Stories of Survival, Resilience, and Hope in the Face of Hatred

In the heart of Brussels, an 84-year-old man named David Rossler revisited a past that reads like a script from a bygone era. This wasn't just any trip down memory lane but a pilgrimage back to the place that was his sanctuary during the darkest times the world has ever known. During World War II, Rossler and his mother found refuge from the Nazis' relentless pursuit, thanks to the courage and humanity of Georges Bourlet and his family. Decades after the Allied forces liberated Belgium, the bond forged in the crucible of war led Rossler, with the help of his son, to reunite with the descendants of the Bourlets. Their story is a testament to the enduring strength of gratitude and the relentless pursuit of recognition for unsung heroes at Yad Vashem as Righteous Among The Nations.

The Echoes of the Past in Today's Voices

In a world where the shadows of hatred and antisemitism are creeping back into the light, the voices from the past serve as a beacon of hope and a call to action. At Colorado State University (CSU), a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, Esther Basch, stands before an audience, not just as a witness to history but as a messenger of love, hope, and forgiveness. Captured and sent to Auschwitz on her 16th birthday, Basch's story is a harrowing reminder of humanity's capacity for both destruction and resilience. Her speaking engagements, including the one at CSU's annual Holocaust Awareness Week, are not only a personal crusade against the resurgence of antisemitism but also a contribution to a documentary titled 'The Honey Girl', aimed at preserving her life's lessons for future generations.

A Legacy of Survival and Education

The stories of survival and moral courage don't end with Basch. Maud Dahme, a Holocaust survivor born in 1936 in Holland, shares her narrative with students at Chatham High School and Chatham Middle School, emphasizing the importance of compassion and respect for others. Her voice joins a chorus of survivors like Ann Arnold, a second-generation Holocaust survivor, who shares her family's extraordinary journey of resilience and courage at CSU during Awareness Week. Arnold, an author and co-founder of the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation, is on a mission to ensure that the horrors and lessons of the Holocaust are never forgotten, turning history into a tool for change and education.

Uniting to Remember

CSU's Holocaust Awareness Week is a mosaic of events designed to commemorate the victims and educate the community about this dark chapter in history. Among the most poignant symbols is the Field of Flags, with each flag representing 5,000 lives lost, a silent testimony to the scale of tragedy. The week also features the reading of victims' names, an act of remembrance that gives voice to those who were silenced. Through these events and the powerful stories of survivors, the community is not only paying homage to the past but is also being reminded of the lessons it holds for the present and future.