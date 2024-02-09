Reunion and Reflection: The Newtown Kids Exhibit in Staunton

In the heart of downtown Staunton, a remarkable exhibit has taken residence at The Space on 35A S. New St. It encapsulates the legacy of the Newtown Kids program, an initiative that breathed life into the community from 1990 to 1995.

The Birth of a Beacon: Newtown Kids

Jennifer Vickers, a Staunton native, envisioned Newtown Kids as a sanctuary for local children. This program served as a melting pot of activities, including art projects, camping trips, and neighborhood cleanups. The majority of participants were African American youth, yet its doors swung wide open for children from all walks of life.

Vickers' dedication to the community was a torch passed down from her parents. By focusing on the needs of neighborhood children through structured activities, she lit a beacon of hope and unity.

A Living Archive: Preserving the Past

Vickers meticulously chronicled the program's journey, amassing a wealth of photographs, documents, and videos. These records now form the backbone of the exhibit, offering visitors an intimate glimpse into the heart of Newtown Kids.

Filmmaker David Verde stumbled upon this treasure trove while digitizing tapes for Vickers. Recognizing the historical significance, he joined forces with Emmy-award winning filmmaker Lauren Fulton to bring the archives to light.

The Exhibit: A Tribute and a Reunion

The exhibit, supported by the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project, Staunton Downtown Development Association, and the Jerome L. Greene Foundation, is more than a tribute to the past. It's a rallying cry for former Newtown Kids participants to reunite.

An open house is scheduled for February 24, with the exhibit running until April 12. Organizers are extending an invitation to all former participants to gather for a group photo with Ms. Vickers, creating a new chapter in the enduring story of the Newtown Kids.

As the exhibit unfolds the tapestry of the Newtown Kids program, it weaves together threads of history, community, and hope. It serves as a testament to the power of unity and the enduring impact of a single visionary.