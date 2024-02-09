Remembering Professor Abdul Momin Chowdhury: A Giant in Bengal's Historical Studies

Eminent historian and scholar of ancient and medieval Bengal, Professor Abdul Momin Chowdhury, passed away on Thursday at the age of 84. His demise reverberated through the academic community, prompting an outpouring of condolences from esteemed institutions and colleagues alike.

A Scholar's Legacy

Professor Momin's distinguished career spanned over five decades at Dhaka University, where he taught history and specialized in deciphering ancient inscriptions, notably copper plates. His work was instrumental in shedding light on the political history of Bengal prior to the Muslim invasion (750-1200 A.D.).

His magnum opus, "Dynastic History of Bengal (750-1200 A.D.)," is celebrated for its meticulous account of the region's pre-Muslim era. The book has become a cornerstone for scholars delving into the complex tapestry of Bengal's past.

Professor Momin's contributions to the field of history were not confined to the hallowed halls of Dhaka University. He served as Vice-Chancellor of both National University and Primeasia University, as well as President of the Asiatic Society of Bangladesh.

Beyond the Classroom

A fervent sports enthusiast, Professor Momin was a prominent figure in Bangladesh's cricket scene. He served in various capacities related to the sport, further demonstrating his commitment to engaging with the broader community.

His academic prowess garnered international recognition, earning him a Senior Fulbright Fellowship and a tenure as a Visiting Scholar at Vanderbilt University in the United States.

Remembering a Giant

As news of Professor Momin's passing spread, leaders from Dhaka University and National University expressed their condolences and prayers for his soul.

In remembering him, the academic community pays homage to a scholar who dedicated his life to unraveling the mysteries of the past and shaping the minds of future generations. Professor Abdul Momin Chowdhury is survived by two daughters, a son, and countless students who carry forward his legacy in their pursuit of knowledge.

His departure marks the end of an era, leaving behind a void that will be felt not only in the halls of academia but also in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.