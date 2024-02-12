Remembering Abdus Salam: A Titan of Journalism and Champion of Press Freedom

Today, we remember Abdus Salam, a titan of journalism who left an indelible mark on Bangladesh's media landscape. February 13, 2024, marks the 47th death anniversary of this legendary figure, and his family has organized a series of events to honor his memory and contributions to society.

A Legacy in Journalism

Abdus Salam began his career as a journalist at The Bangladesh Observer, where he eventually rose to the position of editor. His work was distinguished by its clarity, integrity, and courage in the face of adversity. Salam was a fearless advocate for press freedom and the rights of the Bangladeshi people.

Salam was also the first imprisoned editor during the Language Movement, a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's struggle for independence. His unwavering commitment to the cause earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and the wider public.

A Champion of Press Freedom

Salam's influence extended beyond the newsroom. He served as the president of the Pakistan Editors Council and played a crucial role in establishing the Bangladesh Press Institute. As one of the founders of the National Press Club, Salam helped shape the country's journalistic community and fostered a culture of excellence and professionalism.

In recognition of his contributions to journalism, Salam was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 1982—the highest civilian honor bestowed by the Bangladeshi government.

Commemorating a Legend

To commemorate Salam's 47th death anniversary, his family will host a milad mahfil at his Dhanmondi residence after maghrib prayer. A discussion meeting will be held at the Spriha Samajik and Sangskritik Andalan office in Dhanmondi, where speakers will reflect on Salam's life and legacy.

In a gesture of compassion that would have made Salam proud, food will be distributed to the needy at his Banani graveside after offering prayers. This act of charity serves as a poignant reminder of Salam's commitment to social justice and his belief in the power of journalism to effect positive change.

As we remember Abdus Salam on this significant anniversary, let us honor his contributions to journalism and society by striving for the same ideals of truth, justice, and compassion that defined his extraordinary career.