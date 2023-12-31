en English
Relentless Israeli Bombardment Reduces Gaza’s Historical Landmarks to Rubble

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:07 am EST
Relentless Israeli Bombardment Reduces Gaza’s Historical Landmarks to Rubble

The historical heart of Gaza City bleeds under the weight of relentless Israeli bombardment that commenced on October 7, 2023. Timeless edifices that stood as silent witnesses to the city’s rich past now lie in ruins, their silent tales of glory silenced by the roar of air raids.

The Fallen Pillars of History

Through the lens of Al Jazeera’s video footage emerges the stark reality of Gaza’s loss. The El Samra Historical Bathhouse, fondly known as Hammam El Samra, which served as a testament to the Ottoman era, now lies in ruins. This 800-year old public bathhouse was the last of its kind in Gaza, a poignant reminder of a bygone era.

The Great Omari Mosque, a historical gem with roots dating back to the pre-Islamic period, has been reduced to rubble. A symbol of cultural synthesis, it stood on an ancient Philistine temple site, embodying centuries of religious evolution.

A City in Ruins

Israeli air raids have not spared the Qasr al-Basha in the Daraj neighbourhood. This 13th-century structure from the Mamluk era served as a museum for a variety of historical artefacts. Today, it is a grim testament to the ravages of war, its grandeur hidden under the scars of recent destruction.

Almost 70% of homes in Gaza have crumbled under the relentless Israeli bombardment over the last three months. The city’s historical and archaeological sites, numbering over 200, have been annihilated. Residential areas, Byzantine churches, hospitals, and shopping centres have been targeted, leaving all civilian infrastructure beyond repair.

The Cost of War

The Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius, one of the world’s oldest churches, now stands among the historical sites ravaged by the Israeli air strikes. The Palestinian authority reports that over 200 archaeological and ancient sites have been levelled, erasing traces of ancient churches, schools, mosques, and museums.

As the relentless attacks continue, the city’s architectural heritage, a testament to its diverse historical legacy, lies in ruins. Nearly 70% of homes and half of all buildings in Gaza City bear the scars of this ongoing conflict. Only eight of Gaza’s 36 hospitals can accept patients, and most basic infrastructure, including water, electricity, and communications, is demolished.

As the year 2023 draws to a close, the historical landmarks of Gaza City stand as shattered remnants of a bygone era, their stories of grandeur and glory buried under the rubble of conflict and war.

History
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

