Recovered: FBI Seizes 16th Century Cortés Manuscript Missing 30 Years

In a remarkable turn of events, a 16th-century manuscript signed by Hernan Cortés, missing for over three decades, has been recovered by the FBI. The document, a pivotal piece of historical significance, was stolen from the General Archive of the Nation in 1993 and recently surfaced at a U.S. auction house.

Advertisment

Historical Document Unearthed

On April 27, 1527, Hernán Cortés, the Spanish conquistador known for leading the expedition that caused the fall of the Aztec Empire, signed a payment order. This manuscript instructed his butler, Nicolas de Palacios Rubios, to purchase "pink sugar" from the apothecary Marine for 12 gold pesos. Originating from a period during which Cortés conducted expeditions around what is now Honduras, the document likely pertains to an early form of molasses or brown sugar. Initially safeguarded by the Fund Jesus Hospital, the manuscript was declared a national treasure in 1929, only to be stolen from its protective vaults decades later.

A Long Journey Home

Advertisment

The journey to recover the stolen manuscript began when the Mexican government alerted the FBI to its listing for sale at RR Auction in the USA. The auction, which saw the historic document receive 22 bids and reach an offer of $18,625, was halted due to the manuscript's disputed provenance. Subsequent investigations by personnel from the General Archive of the Nation confirmed the authenticity of the document, paving the way for its eventual return to Mexico. This recovery marks a significant victory for cultural heritage and international collaboration.

Implications and Future Prospects

The successful recovery of the Cortés manuscript underscores the importance of vigilance and cooperation in protecting cultural artifacts. It also highlights the challenges faced by archives and museums worldwide in preventing the theft and illegal sale of invaluable historical items. As the manuscript prepares to make its journey back to Mexico, its recovery serves as a reminder of the enduring value of preserving our global heritage. The return of this document not only enriches Mexico's historical archives but also offers an opportunity for scholars and the public to gain deeper insights into the early colonial period of the Americas.