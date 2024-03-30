Reclaiming the Lost Alaskans: Volunteers Uncover Fates of Those Sent to Oregon Asylum

For over a century, the stories of approximately 5,500 Alaskans committed to Morningside Hospital in Portland, Oregon, under the guise of insanity—a verdict that equated to criminality at the time—remained obscured, their fates unknown. In a profound quest for closure and reconnection, volunteers in Fairbanks and Portland have dedicated 15 years to uncovering the identities of these 'Lost Alaskans,' among them Lucy Pitka McCormick, whose remains were recently returned to her family for a traditional burial ceremony beside the Chena River.

Historical Context and the Journey to Morningside

From 1904 through the 1960s, Alaskans with mental illness or developmental disabilities had no local facilities for treatment and were therefore sent to Morningside Hospital, a journey spanning 2,500 miles from Alaska to Oregon. This exodus was necessitated by the lack of infrastructure in the then Alaska territory, requiring patients to traverse by dog sled, sleigh, or stagecoach to a ship in Valdez that would take them to Portland. Many of these individuals never returned home, their whereabouts and conditions becoming a mystery to their families.

The Volunteers' Crusade

A group of determined volunteers, including former Alaska health commissioner Karen Perdue, retired state judges Niesje Steinkruger and the late Meg Green, and Fairbanks residents Ellen Ganley and Robin Renfroe, embarked on a mission to trace the Lost Alaskans. Their investigation involved meticulous examination of Department of Interior records, Alaska and Oregon state archives, and old newspaper articles, among other sources. Their efforts culminated in the creation of a new database launched in February, designed to provide families with vital information regarding the commitment and fate of their relatives. This database represents a significant breakthrough in reconnecting families