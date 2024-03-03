Qin-Han Civilization Museum Opens, Unveiling China's Dynastic Heritage in Shaanxi

As visitors ascend the 90 steps to the Qin-Han Civilization Museum, they are greeted by the solemnity of architecture inspired by ancient Chinese dynasties. This new branch of the Shaanxi History Museum, designed by renowned architect Zhang Jinqiu, serves as a dedicated space for exploring the significant achievements of the Qin and Han dynasties. Currently in its soft opening phase, the museum is set to officially open its doors in May, inviting visitors to delve into a pivotal chapter of Chinese history.

Architectural Marvel Meets Historical Chronicle

The museum complex, mirroring the grandeur of Qin and Han dynasty palaces, is strategically located in Xixian New Area, adjacent to the ruins of ancient Xianyang, the Qin Dynasty's capital. Its design, based on the traditional xiangtian fadi or celestial positioning, incorporates seven buildings laid out in the shape of the Big Dipper. This design choice not only pays homage to the dynastic era's architectural norms but also symbolizes the connection between heaven and earth, a concept deeply rooted in Chinese philosophy. The use of glass curtain walls in the overhead corridors further exemplifies the blend of ancient design principles with modern architectural practices.

Inside the Legacy of Qin and Han Dynasties

The ongoing exhibition, 'Great Unity Under Heaven: Civilization of Qin and Han Dynasties,' showcases 732 artifacts, offering insights into the dynasties' contributions across various fields such as politics, economy, culture, and technology. Highlights include the first display of a wooden Han boat, illustrating the era's advanced boat-building techniques and symbolizing China's interaction with the wider world. The exhibition also emphasizes the standardization of written characters during this period, a significant development that facilitated communication and governance in ancient China.

Bringing Ancient Civilizations to Life

With more than 1.7 million artifacts in its collection, the Shaanxi History Museum, through the opening of this new branch, aims to provide a more comprehensive view of China's storied past. The Qin-Han Civilization Museum not only showcases previously unseen artifacts but also fosters a deeper understanding of the Qin and Han dynasties' lasting impact on Chinese civilization. As visitors wander through the museum, they are invited to reflect on the enduring legacy of these dynasties, whose innovative systems and open-minded approach to foreign exchange laid the foundation for the rich tapestry of Chinese history and culture.

Since its soft opening, the museum has attracted an average of about 10,000 visitors a day, a testament to its significance as a cultural and educational institution. As more exhibitions are slated to open in May, the museum promises to offer even deeper insights into the art, cities, and tombs of the Qin and Han periods, further enriching visitors' understanding of China's ancient civilization.