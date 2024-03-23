Pune Heritage Building's Journey from Luxury Hotel to Defence Accounts Office

Every corner of Pune's General Post Office neighbor, a building steeped in colonial charm, tells a tale of transformation from a prospective luxury hotel to an office pivotal in India's defence accounting history. Originally erected in the early 1830s with the vision of serving the era's elite, this building's destiny was reshaped in 1835 when the government acquired it for 35,000 pounds sterling, marking the beginning of its long association with the military accounts sector.

Advertisment

Historical Transformation

Declared a heritage structure by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in 1998, the edifice's architectural marvel and gothic charm have been preserved through centuries. Situated on a sprawling five-acre land, its proximity to the Pune railway station adds to its strategic importance. The building, with its wooden frames, spiral staircases, and Burma teak wood flooring, stands as a testament to its glorious past. Its large rooms, once intended to host affluent guests, now serve as offices for the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Army), showcasing the seamless blend of history with modernity.

A Glimpse into the Past

Advertisment

The ground floor of this heritage building opens up to a museum displaying memorabilia that captures the essence of its rich history. From vintage mechanical calculators to historical accounts of renowned personalities who have graced its premises, the museum offers a peek into the past. Among the notable figures associated with the building are revolutionary freedom fighter Vasudev Balwant Phadke and legendary Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Vasantrao Deshpande, both of whom served in the erstwhile Military Finance Department.

Celebrating a Century of Service

The Defense Accounts Department Day, celebrated on October 1, 1919, marked a significant milestone in the building's history with a formal dinner hosted in its majestic banquet hall. Fast forward to 2019, the centenary celebration of the event underscored the progress made over a century, notably showcasing the replacement of the Union Jack with the Indian Tricolour and the inclusion of women officers among the attendees. This evolution not only highlights the building's adaptation over time but also reflects the broader societal changes in India.

As this gothic architectural marvel stands tall, it serves not just as an office for the Defence Accounts Department but as a living museum of India's colonial past and its journey towards independence and beyond. Its walls, adorned with tales of yesteryears, continue to inspire and remind us of the sacrifices and progress that have shaped today's India. The transformation of this building from a luxury hotel to a significant cog in the defence accounting machinery of the nation is a narrative of resilience, adaptation, and historical significance, offering a unique window into the past while serving the needs of the present.