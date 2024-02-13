Presidents Day Milestone: 1000th Sounding of Taps at World War I Memorial

Presidents Day marks a significant milestone for the Doughboy Foundation, as they recognize the 1000th sounding of taps at the World War I Memorial in Washington D.C. A daily tribute to American service members and their families, this tradition has become a touching testament to the sacrifices made throughout history.

The Bugler's Call: A Daily Tribute

Situated across from the statue of Army Gen. John Pershing, the World War I Memorial has been home to a daily taps performance since its opening three years ago. This poignant ritual, carried out by buglers dressed in replica World War I uniforms, pays homage to all American service members and their loved ones.

A Milestone: The 1000th Sounding

On Presidents Day, the Doughboy Foundation will commemorate the 1000th sounding of taps at the memorial. Founded to support the daily taps program, the foundation has played an essential role in maintaining this heartfelt tribute. Kevin Paul, an active duty trumpeter and senior musician with the Army Band, will serve as the guest bugler for this momentous occasion.

Expanding Responsibilities: Education and Maintenance

In addition to celebrating the 1000th sounding, the Doughboy Foundation is set to assume educational outreach and memorial maintenance responsibilities from the U.S. World War One Centennial Commission. Established by Congress in 2013, the commission has worked tirelessly to preserve the history and legacy of the Great War.

As the nation pauses to remember the service and sacrifice of its heroes, the 1000th sounding of taps at the World War I Memorial serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring bond between the American people and their military.