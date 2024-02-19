Prehistoric Giants Unearthed: Mammoth Discovery Halts Brussels Metro Construction

In the heart of Brussels, a city known for its vibrant history and bustling streets, a remarkable discovery beneath the surface has brought a major construction project to a standstill. The construction of the new Toot Thielemans underground station, part of the ambitious plans to extend Metro Line 3, has unveiled a window into the prehistoric past, revealing the bones of mammoths and other Paleolithic animals. This significant find not only adds a thrilling chapter to Brussels' history but also poses intriguing questions about the area's ancient inhabitants.

A Glimpse into the Ice Age

The excavation team, amidst the routine of their work, stumbled upon something extraordinary - the femurs of two mammoths, a fragment of a mammoth tusk, along with a deer antler and the lower jaw of an Irish elk. These relics, dating back more than 11,000 years, offer a rare peek into the Ice Age fauna that once roamed the lands where Brussels now stands. The discovery is considered exceptional in the Brussels region, a place not commonly associated with such ancient finds, due to the rarity of large-scale excavations like this one.

The Significance of the Discovery

Ans Persoons, Brussels' secretary of state for town planning and heritage, expressed the uniqueness of uncovering such remarkable objects in a single location. The absence of man-made artefacts alongside the bones suggests these animals lived in the area around 50,000 years ago, predating human settlement. This necessitates radiocarbon dating to determine the exact age of the findings. Ann Degraeve, head of the department of archaeology at Urban.brussels, hinted at the possibility of more discoveries as the excavation progresses. The halted construction, expected to resume in March 2024, momentarily shifts focus from urban development to archaeological revelation.

Future Plans for the Finds

Brussels boasts a history rich with prehistoric finds, attributed to the city's extensive excavations for infrastructure projects. Previous digs have unearthed woolly rhinos, mammoths, deer, and bison remains dating back about 30,000 years. The current discoveries, once analyzed, are poised to either be displayed at the new station or at Brussels' museum of natural sciences, offering the public a tangible connection to the distant past. This blend of urban development and archaeological discovery highlights the city's respect for its historical heritage, ensuring that even as Brussels looks to the future, it remains rooted in its ancient past.

The uncovering of these prehistoric giants amidst the urban landscape of Brussels serves as a poignant reminder of the earth's deep history. It challenges us to consider the layers of time that lie beneath our feet, even in the most modern of settings. As the city awaits the resumption of the Metro Line 3 construction, these ancient finds have already enriched its narrative, weaving together tales of prehistoric life with the ongoing story of human progress.