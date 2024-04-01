Prague's Břevnov Monastery to Host Beer Festival with Renowned Czech Breweries, April 27

Prague is set to witness a unique celebration of its brewing heritage as the Břevnov Monastery opens its gates for a beer festival on April 27, 2024. The event promises to showcase a selection of fresh draught beers from five distinguished Czech monastery breweries, providing an extraordinary tasting journey through the country's monastic brewing traditions.

Advertisment

Historical Brewing Meets Modern Craftsmanship

Participants, including Klášterní pivovar Strahov, Vorkloster (Klášterní pivovar Porta Coeli), Klášterní pivovar Ossegg, Klášterní pivovar Želiv, and the event's host, Břevnovský klášterní pivovar sv. Vojtěcha, will offer attendees a rare opportunity to taste a variety of beers, including a special collaborative brew developed with experts from Pilsner Urquell. This collaboration highlights the integration of traditional monastic brewing techniques with contemporary brewing expertise, offering a unique flavor experience to festival-goers.

About Břevnov Monastery

Advertisment

The Břevnov Monastery, the oldest monastery in Bohemia, boasts a rich history dating back to its foundation in 993 by Boleslav II and St. Vojtěch. Over the centuries, it has witnessed numerous reconstructions and has played a pivotal role in the region's cultural and spiritual life. Today, it stands as a testament to Bohemian Baroque architecture, surrounded by lush gardens and historic buildings, making it the perfect backdrop for celebrating Czech brewing heritage.

A Cultural and Culinary Experience

Aside from the beer tasting, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the monastery's extensive gardens, architectural marvels, and learn about its storied history. The festival is more than just a beer event; it's a cultural experience that offers insight into the monastic traditions of brewing that have shaped Czech beer culture over the millennia. With free entry, the event invites beer enthusiasts, history buffs, and families alike to partake in a day of celebration, discovery, and appreciation for the art of brewing.

As the festival approaches, the anticipation builds for what is expected to be an unforgettable day of good beer, great company, and a deep dive into the heart of Czech brewing history. The Břevnov Monastery Beer Festival not only serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of monastic brewing in the Czech Republic but also as a bridge connecting the past with the present, inviting everyone to raise a glass to centuries-old traditions continuing to thrive in modern times.