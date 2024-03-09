PM Modi Unveils 'Statue of Valour' Honoring Ahom Hero Lachit Borphukan in Jorhat

On a significant day in Jorhat district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to one of Assam's most revered heroes, Lachit Borphukan, by unveiling the 'Statue of Valour'. This event not only commemorates the legendary Ahom general's contributions but also marks a momentous occasion in celebrating Assam's rich history and heritage. Lachit Borphukan, born in 1622, was a formidable figure in the Ahom kingdom, best known for his pivotal role in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat, where his strategic acumen led to a decisive victory against the Mughal forces.

Legacy of Lachit Borphukan

Lachit Borphukan's legacy is a saga of valor, patriotism, and unwavering dedication to his land. His leadership during the Battle of Saraighat is celebrated annually on Lachit Divas across Assam, honoring his heroism and the strategic brilliance that thwarted the Mughal expansion into Northeast India. The newly unveiled statue in Jorhat, standing tall as a symbol of resistance and courage, aims to inspire future generations with the story of a man who became a legend for his indomitable spirit against formidable invaders.

Significance of the Unveiling Ceremony

The unveiling ceremony, led by Prime Minister Modi, was not just an act of remembrance but also a reaffirmation of the central government's commitment to acknowledging and preserving India's diverse historical figures and their contributions. The event attracted significant attention, drawing attendees from various parts of the country, and highlighted the importance of Lachit Borphukan's contributions to Indian history. By honoring such a historic figure, the ceremony serves to instill a sense of pride and unity among the people, celebrating India's rich cultural heritage and the heroes who shaped it.

Reflections on the Event and Its Impact

The unveiling of the Statue of Valour in Jorhat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a testament to the enduring legacy of Lachit Borphukan and the profound respect he commands across generations. This event not only serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the heroes of the past but also acts as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging the Indian populace to remember and learn from the valorous deeds of their ancestors. As the statue stands majestically in Jorhat, it beckons to all Indians to unite in celebrating their history, to draw lessons of courage, resilience, and patriotism from the life of Lachit Borphukan.