PBS Explores the Soul-Stirring World of Gospel Music in New Documentary Series and Concert Special

In the annals of American music, few genres hold as much cultural significance and raw emotional power as gospel music. Now, PBS is delving into the rich tapestry of this soul-stirring genre with its new four-part documentary series, 'Gospel,' premiering on February 12 and 13, 2024.

From Spirituals to Gospel: Tracing the Sacred Sounds

Executive produced by Henry Louis Gates Jr., 'Gospel' weaves a captivating narrative that traces the roots of gospel music from the sacred spirituals of the African American experience to its contemporary forms. The series explores how this distinctly African American art form evolved during the Great Migration, blending the sacred and the secular to create a sound that resonated deeply with the struggles and triumphs of an entire people.

As Yolanda Pierce, Dean of Howard University's School of Divinity, explains in the series, "Gospel music is the soundtrack of African American Christianity. It's not simply music that you sing; it's music that you live."

Women in Gospel: Unsung Heroes and Trailblazers

Central to the story of gospel music are the women who played pivotal roles in its development, despite facing societal limitations. Mahalia Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Sallie Martin, and Shirley Caesar are among the influential figures celebrated in 'Gospel' for their indelible contributions to the genre.

The series features archival footage of these pioneering artists, as well as interviews with contemporary gospel singers who continue to carry the torch. These include Dionne Warwick, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Rev. Otis Moss III, and professor Michael Eric Dyson.

Gospel Live: A Celebration of Sacred Sounds

In conjunction with the documentary series, PBS will also air 'Gospel Live,' a concert special produced by McGee Media, Done + Dusted, and Friends at Work. Recorded in Los Angeles in front of a live audience, the concert celebrates gospel music's extraordinary impact on culture and pop music.

Featuring the biggest names in gospel music alongside stars from the worlds of pop, R&B, and beyond, 'Gospel Live' promises to be an unforgettable celebration of this powerful and enduring genre.

As we eagerly await the premiere of 'Gospel' and its companion concert special, we are reminded of the profound impact that gospel music has had on the American cultural landscape. Through its sacred sounds and stories of struggle and triumph, gospel music continues to resonate deeply with audiences around the world, offering a testament to the power of faith, resilience, and the human spirit.