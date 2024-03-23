Pakistan: Another Pre-Partition Cinema Demolished for Shopping Mall in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: In a significant shift reflecting the changing tastes and economic pressures, the historic Capital Cinema, a pre-partition landmark in the cantonment area, has been razed to make room for a modern shopping mall. Built in 1919 by Roshan Lal, this iconic venue once attracted crowds for its diverse screenings but closed its doors in 2016 due to dwindling patronage. Following its sale, the new owners have embarked on constructing an eight-storey commercial plaza, signaling the end of an era for traditional cinema houses in the region.

Advertisment

End of an Era

The demolition of Capital Cinema marks a poignant chapter in Rawalpindi's urban and cultural landscape. Once part of a vibrant chain that dotted the northern parts of the Indian subcontinent, the cinema was a beacon for film enthusiasts, showcasing English, Urdu, Punjabi, and Pashto blockbusters. Its closure and subsequent demolition underscore the harsh realities facing traditional cinema houses today, unable to compete with the convenience of digital streaming and modern multiplexes offering a more comfortable viewing experience.

Shift to Commercial Ventures

Advertisment

The transition from cinema to commercial ventures is not isolated to Capital Cinema. Several other historic theaters in the area, including Novelty Cinema and Gulistan Cinema, have undergone similar transformations. This trend highlights a broader shift in consumer preferences and the economic viability of maintaining old cinema houses. Jamal Khan, manager for the new owners, cited the advent of the internet and changing public tastes as critical factors in their decision to convert the space into a shopping mall, emphasizing the inevitability of this transition.

Public Sentiment and Future Prospects

While some residents mourn the loss of these cultural landmarks, many acknowledge the decline in their appeal due to poor maintenance and lack of modern amenities. The allure of contemporary cinemas in Jinnah Park and Bahria Town, offering a superior movie-going experience, contrasts sharply with the neglected state of older establishments. As Rawalpindi's landscape evolves, the story of Capital Cinema and its counterparts raises questions about the preservation of cultural heritage amid rapid commercial development and changing consumer demands.

As the dust settles on the site once home to Capital Cinema, the community reflects on the memories shared within its walls. The shift towards commercialization, while economically rational, leaves a void in the cultural fabric of Rawalpindi. This development serves as a reminder of the relentless pace of change and the challenges of maintaining relevance in a rapidly evolving world.