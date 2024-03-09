Oldham Field Recognized: Pioneering 1818 Meeting Sows Seeds for Women's Suffrage

In an evocative ceremony, Oldham Council, led by Council Leader Arooj Shah, unveiled a plaque marking what is believed to be the birthplace of the women's suffrage movement in a Lydgate field, Oldham. This significant event, predicated on the exhaustive research of Helen Walton, challenges the traditional timeline of suffrage history by spotlighting a pivotal 1818 meeting that advocated for women's voting rights, a clear 85 years before the formation of the Women's Social and Political Union by Emmeline Pankhurst in 1903.

Unearthing a Radical Past

Helen Walton, while pursuing a master's in literature and arts, stumbled upon a historical gem in Samuel Bamford's 'Passages in the Life of a Radical' that led to this groundbreaking discovery. The book recounts a meeting held on 4 May 1818 in a field in Lydgate, during which Bamford proposed that women should have equal voting rights in reformers' meetings. This revelation was brought to light with the help of Danny Brierley, emphasizing Oldham's rich history of radical thought and its significant role in the nascent stages of the suffrage movement.

A Symbol of Persistence and Progress

The unveiling of the plaque not only commemorates this historical moment but also serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of those who advocated for change against formidable odds. Council Leader Arooj Shah's remarks at the unveiling highlighted the importance of recognizing the struggles and sacrifices made in the name of progress. The event underscored Oldham's commitment to honoring its radical roots and the pivotal role women have played in shaping political discourse and reform.

Legacy and Reflection

The recognition of the Lydgate field meeting as a foundational event in the history of women's suffrage in the UK invites a reevaluation of the suffrage movement's timeline. It acknowledges the contributions of early reformers like Samuel Bamford and underscores the gradual evolution of the fight for women's rights. This plaque not only commemorates a historic gathering but also celebrates the relentless pursuit of equality and the spirit of change that began in a humble field in Oldham. As we reflect on this moment, we are reminded of the importance of remembering and honoring the early seeds of movements that have shaped our present and continue to inspire our future.