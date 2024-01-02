en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Oldest Architectural Plans for Desert Kites Discovered in Jordan and Saudi Arabia

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
Oldest Architectural Plans for Desert Kites Discovered in Jordan and Saudi Arabia

In an unprecedented archaeological discovery, two stone engravings have been unearthed in Jordan and Saudi Arabia, believed to be the oldest architectural blueprints for desert kites. These kite-shaped stone structures, prevalent in the deserts of Asia and the Middle East, date back to over 6,000 years ago and were primarily used to herd and trap wild animals.

Decoding the Engravings

The engravings are meticulously drawn to scale, with ratios of approximately 1:425 and 1:175. They encompass intricate features like driving lines and pit traps, emblematic of the desert kites’ sophisticated design. The discovery implies an advanced understanding of early human spatial cognition, revolutionizing our perception of architectural planning and cartography’s historical progression.

Blueprints or Hunting Preparations?

Revealed in a 2023 study published in PLoS ONE, these engravings intimate that ancient societies possessed the ability to delineate vast spaces in two-dimensional forms. This capability was crucial for planning the construction of extensive structures like desert kites. The engravings’ purpose, however, remains a subject of conjecture. Hypotheses suggest these could have been used as construction plans, hunting preparations, or symbolic representations of knowledge. This debate contributes significantly to our understanding of how such knowledge was communicated and shared among early human societies.

Early Human Representations of Space

This discovery supplements the repertoire of early human representations of space and plans, including Upper Paleolithic engravings in Europe and murals in Turkey. It underscores the importance of three-dimensional perception and the translation of such perceptions into inscribed forms of communication throughout human history. As we continue to excavate our past, each finding like this offers a deeper understanding of our ancestors’ cognitive abilities and their interaction with the world around them.

0
History
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship

By BNN Correspondents

Century-Old Awakino Post Office On Sale: A Testament to Architectural Resilience

By Mazhar Abbas

Santa Barbara Museum Celebrates 100 Years of Old Spanish Days with 'Project Fiesta'

By BNN Correspondents

Rediscovering Philip Harold Sparling: A Community Effort Unearths a Forgotten Life

By Mazhar Abbas

Former Colonies View Colonizers with More Admiration than Animosity: N ...
@Education · 29 mins
Former Colonies View Colonizers with More Admiration than Animosity: N ...
heart comment 0
Black and Jewish Americans: A Historical Bond Challenged by Rising Intolerance

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Black and Jewish Americans: A Historical Bond Challenged by Rising Intolerance
Stearns History Museum Offers Free Admission in 40th Year Celebration

By Wojciech Zylm

Stearns History Museum Offers Free Admission in 40th Year Celebration
Balancing Tradition and Modernization: The Longevity of U.S. Military Equipment

By BNN Correspondents

Balancing Tradition and Modernization: The Longevity of U.S. Military Equipment
Historic Midland Train Depot Destroyed by Fire: A Loss for Ohio’s Railroad History

By Salman Khan

Historic Midland Train Depot Destroyed by Fire: A Loss for Ohio's Railroad History
Latest Headlines
World News
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
15 seconds
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
16 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
26 seconds
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
27 seconds
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
39 seconds
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Fuels Speculation About Game's Contenders
42 seconds
Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Fuels Speculation About Game's Contenders
49ers' Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed
53 seconds
49ers' Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed
New Year's Eve Projection Activism Targets Musk, Trump, and Breed at SF Ferry Building
56 seconds
New Year's Eve Projection Activism Targets Musk, Trump, and Breed at SF Ferry Building
Franklin County Commissioners Elect New Chairman, Invest in Strategic Planning and Trail Repair
1 min
Franklin County Commissioners Elect New Chairman, Invest in Strategic Planning and Trail Repair
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
16 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app