Oldest Architectural Plans for Desert Kites Discovered in Jordan and Saudi Arabia

In an unprecedented archaeological discovery, two stone engravings have been unearthed in Jordan and Saudi Arabia, believed to be the oldest architectural blueprints for desert kites. These kite-shaped stone structures, prevalent in the deserts of Asia and the Middle East, date back to over 6,000 years ago and were primarily used to herd and trap wild animals.

Decoding the Engravings

The engravings are meticulously drawn to scale, with ratios of approximately 1:425 and 1:175. They encompass intricate features like driving lines and pit traps, emblematic of the desert kites’ sophisticated design. The discovery implies an advanced understanding of early human spatial cognition, revolutionizing our perception of architectural planning and cartography’s historical progression.

Blueprints or Hunting Preparations?

Revealed in a 2023 study published in PLoS ONE, these engravings intimate that ancient societies possessed the ability to delineate vast spaces in two-dimensional forms. This capability was crucial for planning the construction of extensive structures like desert kites. The engravings’ purpose, however, remains a subject of conjecture. Hypotheses suggest these could have been used as construction plans, hunting preparations, or symbolic representations of knowledge. This debate contributes significantly to our understanding of how such knowledge was communicated and shared among early human societies.

Early Human Representations of Space

This discovery supplements the repertoire of early human representations of space and plans, including Upper Paleolithic engravings in Europe and murals in Turkey. It underscores the importance of three-dimensional perception and the translation of such perceptions into inscribed forms of communication throughout human history. As we continue to excavate our past, each finding like this offers a deeper understanding of our ancestors’ cognitive abilities and their interaction with the world around them.