Old Homestead Museum Changes Winter Hours for Ice Castles Visitors

As the biting winds of winter whisper tales of the Gold Rush Era, the Old Homestead Museum in Cripple Creek, Colorado extends a warm and historical welcome to its visitors. The museum, once a bustling brothel in the Gold Rush Era, has adjusted its winter hours to better accommodate tourists frequenting the nearby Ice Castles attraction.

Old Homestead Museum: A Window Into Colorado’s Past

Marked by its vibrant history and intriguing tales, the Old Homestead Museum paints a vivid picture of Colorado’s past. The former brothel, now turned museum, stands as a testament to the spirited time of the Gold Rush. The museum is now set to cater to curious minds on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. On Fridays and Saturdays, the doors will be open from noon to 6 p.m., while on Sundays, the museum will welcome visitors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Museum’s Wintertime Offerings

The standard admission fee stands at $7 per adult. The museum encourages visitors of the Ice Castles to step into the past and enjoy the offerings of the Old Homestead Museum. Guided tours enriched with informative and entertaining stories will take visitors on an unforgettable journey into yesteryears.

Weather-Dependent Operations

Whilst the museum is eager to share its rich history, it has emphasized that its operations are weather-dependent. The safety of its staff is paramount. During adverse weather conditions, the museum may close its doors to prevent staff from driving on hazardous roads.