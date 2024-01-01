en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

NTVNews Pays Tribute to Influential Figures Lost in 2023

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
NTVNews Pays Tribute to Influential Figures Lost in 2023

NTVNews, in a touching segment titled ‘Honoring legacies: Remembering those we lost in 2023‘ presented by Raymond Tamale, paid homage to distinguished individuals who left us in 2023. The tribute focused on the lives and accomplishments of these personalities, shedding light on their significant contributions to various sectors.

Legacies That Transcend Time

Alice Walton, the Walmart heiress and America’s wealthiest woman, with an impressive net worth of $61.3 billion, was one of the many influential figures remembered. Walton’s contributions to art, healthcare, and regional development, including the establishment of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Alice L Walton School of Medicine, reflected her dedication to giving back to society and influencing the world beyond the realm of business.

The segment also commemorated individuals like Yevgeny Prigozhin, Henry Kissinger, and Rosalynn Carter. The untimely deaths of younger individuals like Fred White and Ken Block were also acknowledged, reminding us of the fleeting nature of life.

Posthumous Tributes and Commemorations

Donnie Ray Crawford’s family chose to honor his memory by establishing a foundation aimed at assisting race car drivers. Crawford, a skilled sprint car driver who met a tragic end in 2012, lives on through scholarships for continuing education, faith mission assistance, and an injured driver relief fund.

Former Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, known for her three-decade-long service in the House, was another notable figure who passed away. Johnson, who broke several barriers as a Black woman in public service, was remembered for her unwavering commitment to her role and the trail she blazed for future generations.

Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Northwest Missouri State University chose to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s work with an annual Celebration Week, including a Peace Brunch, social justice teach-ins, and a Black Wall Street event. The dedication to remembering and learning from King’s legacy is an example of how the influence of these figures continues to inspire and educate.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Europe’s longest-reigning living monarch, also announced her abdication after 52 years. Her decision to hand over the throne to Crown Prince Frederik was met with tributes and reflections on her long and impactful reign.

0
History Obituary Society
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unearthing History: Intriguing Discoveries that Expand Our Understanding of the Past

By Olalekan Adigun

Redefining Neanderthals: A Renewed Debate Among Scientists

By Shivani Chauhan

Record-Breaking Treasure Finds in UK Point to 'Golden Age' of Discovery

By BNN Correspondents

Unreleased Documents Raise Questions on Australia's Iraq War Involvement

By Geeta Pillai

'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Episode Predicted Irish Unification o ...
@History · 57 mins
'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Episode Predicted Irish Unification o ...
heart comment 0
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries

By Geeta Pillai

2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
200 Years Since the First Dinosaur: Reflecting on the Legacy of Megalosaurus

By Olalekan Adigun

200 Years Since the First Dinosaur: Reflecting on the Legacy of Megalosaurus
Gujarat Heist: Five Held for Stealing Antique Gold Coins

By Rafia Tasleem

Gujarat Heist: Five Held for Stealing Antique Gold Coins
Retailers Revel in Festive Boom as ITV Keeps Viewers Engaged

By BNN Correspondents

Retailers Revel in Festive Boom as ITV Keeps Viewers Engaged
Latest Headlines
World News
New York Jets: A Look at the Challenges and Prospects for the 2024 Season
2 mins
New York Jets: A Look at the Challenges and Prospects for the 2024 Season
Israel's Supreme Court Blocks Netanyahu's Judicial Reform: A New Spark for Social Unrest?
2 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Blocks Netanyahu's Judicial Reform: A New Spark for Social Unrest?
Rob McElhenney Stirs Concern with 'Allergic Reaction' Post; Reflects on 2023 Achievements
2 mins
Rob McElhenney Stirs Concern with 'Allergic Reaction' Post; Reflects on 2023 Achievements
Health Risks to Swimmers at Auckland Beaches: Clear Weather Needed to Lower Risk
3 mins
Health Risks to Swimmers at Auckland Beaches: Clear Weather Needed to Lower Risk
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
3 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
Navigating Dietary Choices: A Woman's Journey From Vegan to Meat-Eater
4 mins
Navigating Dietary Choices: A Woman's Journey From Vegan to Meat-Eater
Neurofeedback Therapy: A New Contender in Mental Health Treatment
4 mins
Neurofeedback Therapy: A New Contender in Mental Health Treatment
Navigating the Political Landscape: India Gears Up For 2024 General Elections
5 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: India Gears Up For 2024 General Elections
Mastering the Art of Grilling Lobster Tails and Sweeping Changes in Hockey
5 mins
Mastering the Art of Grilling Lobster Tails and Sweeping Changes in Hockey
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
3 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
1 hour
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app