NHCP Launches First LGU History, Heritage Training in San Fernando, Pampanga

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) collaborates with the City Government of San Fernando to initiate a pioneering local government unit (LGU) training program focused on history and heritage conservation. Scheduled from March 4 to 6, 2024, at Heroes' Hall, Lazatin Boulevard, this event aims to empower local workers with indispensable skills in historical research, documentation, and preservation.

Advertisment

Empowering Local Heritage Efforts

The three-day workshop marks a significant step towards reinforcing the capacity of LGUs in safeguarding and promoting regional histories and heritage. With the program being offered at no cost to participants, it underscores the NHCP’s commitment to making history and heritage knowledge accessible to all. Mayor Vilma Caluag of San Fernando will open the event with welcoming remarks, setting the stage for a series of instructional sessions led by experts in the field.

Strengthening National Historical Awareness

Advertisment

NHCP Executive Director Carminda Arevalo will also address the attendees, sharing insights into the importance of local efforts in national history preservation. The training is part of the NHCP's broader mission to bring Philippine history closer to the populace, enhancing awareness and appreciation through various educational initiatives. This includes the operation of museums, publication of research, and the conservation of significant historical sites across the country.

Looking Forward: NHCP's Future Plans

In addition to the training, the NHCP plans to hold a brief press conference to unveil upcoming programs and projects aimed at furthering historical and heritage education in Central Luzon and beyond. This event not only highlights the NHCP's ongoing efforts to support local heritage conservation but also sets the stage for future collaborations and initiatives designed to preserve the Philippines' rich historical legacy.

As this pioneering training program unfolds, it represents a vital step forward in the collective effort to protect and celebrate the Philippines' storied past. By equipping local government workers with the tools and knowledge necessary for effective heritage conservation, the NHCP and the City of San Fernando are fostering a deeper connection between the Filipino people and their cultural heritage. This endeavor promises to inspire similar initiatives across the nation, ensuring that the history and heritage of the Philippines are preserved for generations to come.