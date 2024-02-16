Amy Degerstrom Named Executive Director of Stearns History Museum, Promises Inclusive Vision

In the heart of St. Cloud, a new chapter unfolds at the Stearns History Museum with the appointment of Amy Degerstrom as its new Executive Director. With a rich tapestry of over 20 years in the museum field, Degerstrom steps into her role with a vision that promises to redefine the museum's landscape. Her mission? To tear down barriers and weave a more inclusive narrative that allows every visitor, regardless of their background or abilities, to dive deep into the county's storied past. As the museum celebrates its 40th anniversary at its current premises, the timing couldn't be more auspicious for such transformative leadership.

The challenges are as clear as they are daunting. The Stearns History Museum, a custodian of local heritage, has been grappling with the limitations of its current infrastructure. Degerstrom's appointment heralds a new era of strategic planning aimed at not just overcoming these challenges but also at setting a new benchmark for accessibility in museums. "Our goal is to ensure that everyone, from students and teachers to individuals with different sensory needs and languages, finds a doorway into the rich history that we preserve," Degerstrom shares. This ambition stretches beyond mere access to physical collections; it encompasses a holistic approach that includes enhancing digital access and tailoring educational programs to meet diverse needs.

Even as it honors its roots, the Stearns History Museum is poised on the cusp of significant growth. With Degerstrom at the helm, the museum is not shying away from the reality that its current space might no longer suffice in the next 5-10 years. Expansion or relocation is on the cards, a monumental task that Degerstrom is ready to tackle. "It's about more than just space; it's about creating an environment where our history can be lived and breathed, ensuring we continue to be a vibrant part of the community's life," she explains. This forward-thinking approach is not just about preservation but about creating a dynamic space that invites engagement and exploration.

The museum's 40th anniversary is being marked by a series of 1980s-themed events that underscore Degerstrom's inclusive vision. From car shows and skate nights to concerts and escape rooms, these events are designed to draw in the community, offering a taste of nostalgia alongside the educational experience. The museum, which boasts 635 members and welcomed 6,840 visitors last year, has already seen an uptick in attendance this year. This surge is attributed in part to the introduction of free admission for Stearns County residents, a move that underscores the museum's commitment to being accessible to all. "We want to be a place where history is not just stored but shared, where every visit opens up new avenues of understanding and connection," says Degerstrom.