New Evidence Suggests English Collaborators Betrayed WWII 'Great Escape' POWs

Recent discoveries at the National Archives in London have unearthed a startling claim from Flt Lt Desmond Plunkett, a Royal Air Force officer and participant in the famed 'great escape' from Stalag Luft III during WWII. Plunkett alleged that two English Nazi collaborators were instrumental in the recapture and subsequent execution of 50 escaped prisoners. Historians, however, approach these claims with skepticism, highlighting the direct orders from Adolf Hitler for the executions and questioning the reliability of Plunkett's post-war, trauma-influenced assertions.

Unveiling a Controversial Claim

Among the vast collection of wartime documents digitized by the National Archives, a questionnaire filled out by Plunkett after his liberation stands out. In it, he accuses two "indigenous Englishmen" of collaborating with the Nazis, directly implicating them in the tragedy of the 50 executed POWs. This revelation has ignited a debate among historians, with some considering the possibility of Englishmen working as Nazi agents within POW camps to thwart escape attempts or gather intelligence.

Scrutinizing the Evidence

Despite the explosive nature of Plunkett's claims, experts like Guy Walters, author of The Real Great Escape, express doubts regarding their veracity. Walters emphasizes the lack of concrete evidence pointing to betrayal as the cause of recapture and execution. He suggests that the escapees' capture was more likely due to their own mistakes rather than informant activities. Moreover, the methodical execution of the escapees, dictated by Hitler himself and carried out across various Third Reich locations, complicates the theory of insider betrayal.

Historical Impact and Memory

The 'great escape' remains a significant event in WWII history, symbolizing the resilience and courage of Allied POWs. While the recent allegations introduce a potential narrative of betrayal, the consensus among historians is to tread carefully, considering the psychological state of survivors like Plunkett. The discussions surrounding these claims not only shed light on the complexities of wartime alliances but also honor the memory of those who perished in their pursuit of freedom.

As this debate unfolds, the story of the 'great escape' and its participants continues to captivate and educate, underscoring the multifaceted nature of historical truth and the enduring quest to fully understand the past.