New Era at Colorado Railroad Museum: Erin Johnson Schmitz to Bring Human-Centered Storytelling

February 15, 2024 - The Colorado Railroad Museum (CSRM) ushers in a new era as it appoints Erin Johnson Schmitz as its new Director of Collections. This significant move demonstrates the museum's commitment to preserving and sharing the rich history of railroading in the Rocky Mountain region through a more personal and human-centered approach.

A New Chapter for Colorado Railroad Museum

Erin Johnson Schmitz, a seasoned museum professional with a deep passion for history, takes the reins as the Colorado Railroad Museum's new Director of Collections. With her extensive experience in various museums and her current role as the president of the Colorado Wyoming Association of Museums, Schmitz is poised to bring a fresh perspective to the museum.

Humanizing History

As the CSRM shifts its focus towards emphasizing the human side of railroading, obtaining authentic provenance for items becomes paramount. Each artifact holds a unique story, and Schmitz aims to uncover these narratives to create an emotional connection with the museum's audience.

Bringing the Past to Life

With Schmitz at the helm, the museum seeks to improve its interpretation of collections for a changing audience. By delving deeper into the personal stories behind the objects, the CSRM hopes to create a more engaging and meaningful experience for its visitors.

Erin Johnson Schmitz shares her vision, "Our goal is to highlight the human stories that have shaped the railroad industry in the Rocky Mountain region. By connecting visitors with the people who built, operated, and traveled on these railways, we can create a more immersive and memorable experience."