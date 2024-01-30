Nepal's Martyr Day: A Solemn Tribute to the Heroes of Democracy

On a day imbued with solemnity and national pride, Nepal marks its annual Martyr Day, a commemoration dedicated to the memory of the country's heroes who laid down their lives for the attainment of freedom, rights, and democracy. The observance spans a week, from Magh 10 to 16, engulfing the nation in a wave of homage to the fallen.

The Roots of Martyr Day

This tradition of honoring the country's martyrs began in 2012 BS (1956 AD), orchestrated by the then Kathmandu municipality which coordinated the inaugural programs. The day is particularly dedicated to several individuals who faced execution by the autocratic Rana regime as they dared to voice their demands for democracy and civic liberties.

Among these luminaries are Shukra Raj Shastri, Dharma Bhakta Mathema, Ganga Lal Shrestha, and Dasharath Chanda. These brave souls met their untimely demise on various dates in Magh 1997 BS (1941 AD), their lives extinguished as a direct consequence of their unyielding stand against autocracy.

Observance of the Day

A morning rally, one of the key events of Martyr Day, commences from Shanti Batika, Ratnapark and culminates at Lainchaur. It is a sight to behold, with the participation of the Prime Minister, cabinet ministers, and high-ranking officials, along with a march-past by the nation's security forces. The procession culminates at the martyrs' monument in Lainchaur, where tributes are paid to both known and unknown martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

Public Sentiment

While the nation observes this day with due solemnity and respect, there is a pervasive public sentiment that the ideals and aspirations for which these martyrs fought are yet to be fully realized in contemporary Nepal. This sentiment serves as both a reminder of the sacrifices made and a clarion call for the fulfillment of the martyrs' dreams.