Nepalaya's Latest Release 'Bahadur Shah' Revives Lost Hero in Nepali History by Chiranjivi Wagle

In a significant contribution to Nepali literature and historical narrative, Nepalaya has introduced 'Bahadur Shah,' a book that illuminates the life and achievements of one of Nepal's unsung heroes. Authored by Chiranjivi Wagle, a figure deeply rooted in Nepal's political scene, the publication aims to bring due recognition to Bahadur Shah, the son of Prithvi Narayan Shah, who played a crucial role in Nepal's territorial expansion and political consolidation.

Unveiling a Forgotten Legacy

Bahadur Shah, during his regency, expanded Nepal's boundaries significantly, from the Tista River in the east to the Kali River in the west. Despite his contributions, his life and achievements have remained in the shadows, partly due to his untimely death under mysterious circumstances. The book not only sheds light on Bahadur Shah's strategic genius and vision but also delves into the complexities of palace intrigues and the abrupt halt to Nepal's expansion following his demise. Authored by Chiranjivi Wagle, a prominent figure with extensive experience in Nepali politics, the book is informed by a deep understanding of the nation's political and historical landscape.

Overcoming Pandemic Challenges

The journey to bring 'Bahadur Shah' to readers was not without its hurdles, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing significant delays. However, Wagle's determination saw the project through to completion, underlining the importance of recognizing and honoring figures like Bahadur Shah who have made indelible marks on Nepal's history. The book has received accolades from various quarters, including a tribute from the late renowned scholar Satyamohan Joshi, who praised Bahadur Shah's pivotal role in shaping Nepal.

A Tribute to a National Hero

'Bahadur Shah' is the third book by Chiranjivi Wagle, following 'Bandan salama khir' and 'Balidan le bane ko desh.' It continues Nepalaya's tradition of publishing historical narratives that bring to light the stories of significant figures in Nepal's past. Priced at Rs575 for a 316-page edition, the book is available in major bookstores across the nation and as an e-book on thuprai.com and Amazon, making it accessible to a global audience interested in Nepali history and politics.

With 'Bahadur Shah,' readers are invited to explore the life of a man who, in the face of adversity and amidst the high stakes of political maneuvering, contributed significantly to the construction of Nepal. This publication not only enriches the historical narrative of Nepal but also serves as a source of inspiration, reminding us of the courage and vision required to shape a nation's destiny.