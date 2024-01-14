en English
Namibia Denounces Germany’s Support for Israel, Draws Parallels with Own Genocidal Past

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Namibia Denounces Germany’s Support for Israel, Draws Parallels with Own Genocidal Past

In an unprecedented move that speaks volumes about its political and moral compass, Namibia has publicly condemned Germany’s support for Israel. The southern African nation has unequivocally labeled it as backing the ‘genocidal intent of the racist Israeli state.’ This stance is not just a political move; it draws a historical parallel with Namibia’s own past, a past marred by the first genocide of the 20th century during the German colonial period.

Germany’s Past Echoes in Namibia’s Present

Among the ghosts of Namibia’s history, the Herero and Namaqua genocide looms large. Perpetrated by the German Empire between 1904 and 1908, this atrocity saw the mass extermination of the indigenous Herero and Nama peoples. Today, these wounds are still raw, and Namibia’s strong condemnation of Germany’s alliance with Israel reflects its own experiences with colonialism and genocide. The echoes of this tragic past are clearly influencing its current foreign policy decisions.

Germany’s Support for Israel: A Point of Contention

Namibia’s criticism of Germany extends to the International Court of Justice, where South Africa has accused Israel of genocide in its actions in Gaza. Germany’s decision to support Israel in this case has been met with deep concern by Namibia’s president, who has urged the European nation to reconsider its stance. Namibia’s rejection of this alliance is a potent reminder of the lasting impact of colonial-era atrocities on present-day diplomatic positions.

Historical Justice at the Heart of Foreign Policy

Namibia’s stance against Germany’s support for Israel is more than a diplomatic protest; it’s a demand for historical justice. By invoking its own past and Germany’s role in it, Namibia is unafraid to champion the cause of the oppressed and hold countries accountable for their actions, past and present. The nation’s government is evidently linking its historical context to its current foreign policy decisions, thereby highlighting the importance of acknowledging and addressing historical injustices in shaping a just global order.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

