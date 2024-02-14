Murshidabad's Unforgettable Flood of 1889: A Tale of Unity and Resilience

August 1889, Murshidabad, a city steeped in history, found itself battling an unprecedented natural disaster. As the Muslim community observed the sacred month of Muharram, the Bhagirathi River rose to alarming heights, breaching embankments and submerging entire villages.

A City Under Water

The floodwaters, tumultuous and unforgiving, inundated the region, swallowing up rice fields and threatening the very existence of Murshidabad. Amidst this chaos, officials like Johnston, Ritchie, and Livesay worked tirelessly to prevent further damage and provide aid to the affected population.

A Community Unites

Despite the devastation, the community of Murshidabad came together in a remarkable display of resilience. The Nawab of Murshidabad, a figure of authority and respect, organized relief efforts, sheltering displaced people, and distributing essential supplies.

The Roz-i-Qatl Procession Amidst the Floods

In the midst of this calamity, Johnston fell ill, writing to his father about his health concerns. Yet, the Nawab of Murshidabad continued with the Roz-i-Qatl procession on September 6, 1889, a testament to the community's unwavering faith and determination.

The flood of 1889 in Murshidabad was more than just a natural disaster; it was a turning point that showcased the strength and unity of a community in the face of adversity. Today, as we look back on this event, we are reminded of the power of human resilience and the importance of coming together in times of crisis.