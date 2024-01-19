Montevideo Marks 300th Anniversary Amid Founding Date Controversy

Uruguay's capital, Montevideo, is stepping into the spotlight as it gears up for its 300th anniversary celebrations. The city, home to half of Uruguay's 3.4 million population, is preparing for a grand music concert this weekend, marking the start of festivities. However, the merriment is not without its share of controversy, as the precise founding date of Montevideo has become a subject of political disagreement.
Dispute Over the Founding Date
The leftist government of Uruguay recognizes January 20, 1724, as the official founding date of Montevideo. In stark contrast, there is a counterclaim by the center-right coalition asserting the city was actually established on December 24, 1726. This disagreement has escalated into a political issue, with accusations of history being manipulated for electoral advantage.
Historical Significance Amid Controversy
Regardless of the exact date, it is generally acknowledged by historians that Montevideo was settled between 1724 and 1730, making it challenging to pinpoint an exact founding date. The city's 300th birthday is being celebrated amidst these historical debates, underscoring its significant role in the nation's identity and heritage.
Tricentennial Celebration: A Milestone
The tricentennial festivities include performances by local artists and are expected to spotlight the city's rich history and cultural heritage. Despite the debates surrounding its founding date, Montevideo's 300th birthday is a momentous occasion for celebration, reflection on its past, and anticipation of its future.