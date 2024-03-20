Millennium-Old Bone Skate Unearthed in Přerov, Czech Republic: A Glimpse into Ancient Moravian Life

Archaeologists from the central Moravian city of Přerov have unearthed a remarkable artifact that offers a rare glimpse into the lives of our ancestors – an ice skate crafted from animal bone, dating back to the 10th or 11th century. This discovery was made during rescue digs in the basement of a house on the city's Upper Square, adjacent to the River Bečva, shedding light on the ingenuity of early medieval societies in utilizing natural resources for daily transportation during winter months.

Historical Context and Discovery

The bone skate, identified as likely being made from a horse shin bone by experts at the Comenius Museum in Přerov, reveals fascinating details about its construction and use. Featuring a specific shape with a curved tip and two holes for threading a strap to attach the skate to a shoe or wooden sledge, this artifact was found amongst fragments of pottery, aiding archaeologists in dating the object. Zdeněk Schenk, an archaeologist involved in the discovery, links the skate to a period when the area served as a stronghold for Polish King Boleslav the Brave, highlighting its historical significance.

Ancient Transportation Methods

Unlike modern recreational skating, people in the Moravian region a thousand years ago used these skates for pragmatic reasons – to navigate the frozen surfaces of rivers and lakes during the winter. This method of transportation was essential for carrying goods and facilitated movement in harsh weather conditions. The discovery of similar bone skates in the region and across Europe, particularly in Viking settlements, underscores the widespread adoption of this ancient technology.

Broader Implications and Upcoming Exhibition

The Přerov skate is not an isolated find but part of a larger narrative that showcases the adaptability and resilience of early societies in the face of climatic challenges. Its upcoming display at the city's castle, as part of an exhibition on the region's history, promises to provide the public with a tangible connection to our distant past. As we uncover more artifacts like these, we gain valuable insights into the everyday lives of those who walked the earth a millennium ago, enriching our understanding of human history and innovation.